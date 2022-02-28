"He would sprint out of the room" - Jorge Masvidal on what would happen if Jon Jones confronted Colby Covington

Jorge Masvidal recently detailed how a face-off between Colby Covington and Jon Jones would unfold.

In a recent interview with Marc Raimondi of ESPN MMA, 'Gamebred' called out Covington for taking jibes at Jon Jones on Twitter. Masvidal believed that 'Chaos' did not have the audacity to face Jones in a confrontation and hence often fired shots at 'Bones' from behind his computer screen.

Sharing his thoughts on the former UFC interim welterweight champ, 'Gamebred' said:

"You know what would happen if he was running into Jon Jones? He would sprint out of the room. He would run so fast. But if he's on Twitter on his computer man! He's popping off Jon Jones this, Jon Jones that. But what would happen if they cross at the Whole Foods or something? He would jet out of there and I can't respect that. You know, like if you say something commit to it. Do it.Whether it was on Twitter or was in your face. Like do it and he's such a coward man. I can't wait to put an end to this charlatan."

Watch Jorge Masvidal's full interview with ESPN MMA below:

Jorge Masvidal to take on Colby Covington in a grudge match at UFC 272

Former friends turned enemies Masvidal and Covington are all set to fight at the main event of UFC 272 to be held on March 5, 2022. The fight will be a non-title welterweight bout scheduled for five rounds at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, United States.

Masvidal and 'Chaos' were former teammates at American Top Team. However, there was a fallout that led to them becoming bitter rivals. While fans have wanted to see the two lock horns in the octagon for a long time, both have been preoccupied with their individual fights against UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman.

Covington and Masvidal are ready to put an end to their long-standing animosity at UFC 272's main event after each losing to Usman twice.

The UFC 272 card will also feature other high-profile matchups, including Rafael dos Anjos and Rafael Fiziev.

