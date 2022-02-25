"They cheat on their wives" - Colby Covington rips 'criminals' Jon Jones and Jorge Masvidal

Ahead of his highly-anticipated return to the octagon at UFC 272, Colby Covington has sounded off on Jon Jones and Jorge Masvidal. ‘Chaos’ labeled his longtime rivals Jones and Masvidal as “criminals.”

In an interview with Kevin Iole of Yahoo! Sports, the former interim UFC welterweight champion took personal jibes at both ‘Bones’ and Masvidal. Covington alluded to Jones’ domestic violence incident that took place last year, which witnessed him get arrested after an alleged physical altercation with his fiancé Jessie Moses.

Hinting at the aforesaid incident, Covington suggested that Jones beat his partner. Furthermore, having previously accused Masvidal of cheating on his wife, Covington has once again made the same allegation against ‘Gamebred'.

Intriguingly, Covington used to be roommates with Jones during their amateur wrestling days. ‘Chaos’ later lived with Masvidal as his roommate, in addition to also training with ‘Gamebred’ for many years. In response to being asked why he doesn’t get along with his longtime acquaintances, Jones and Masvidal, Covington stated:

“I mean, there’s a common thing with those two guys. You’re talking about two sc**bags, two criminals. So, you know, who’d want to get along with those guys. Those guys are dirtbags, man. They cheat on their wives. They beat their wives. They cheat on their taxes. They don’t do anything by the law. So, you know, I’m a big believer of law and order. So, of course, I don’t agree with those guys. They’re sc**bags.”

Tyron Woodley explains why he believes Jorge Masvidal will defeat Colby Covington

Colby Covington is set to fight friend-turned-foe Jorge Masvidal in a five-round welterweight bout that’ll headline the UFC 272 fight card on March 5th. Ahead of this much-awaited grudge match, former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley has chimed in with his take.

Woodley is well-versed with both Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington’s fighting abilities, courtesy of the time he spent working alongside them back when the trio trained together at ATT (American Top Team).

Tyron Woodley even faced Colby Covington inside the octagon back in September 2020. Covington emerged victorious in that fight via fifth-round TKO. With that said, speaking to MMA Junkie, ‘T-Wood’ picked Masvidal to beat 'Chaos.' Woodley said:

"I feel like Masvidal is going to win, let's just start there. Because Masvidal is always big brother. Once you have big brother syndrome over someone, I feel as if you can't really shake that unless you have a big breakout moment, and you can consistently keep up... I don't think Colby had enough time fighting at the highest level in the gym with Masvidal to have had that moment."

Watch Woodley discuss the Masvidal-Covington fight and more in the video below:

