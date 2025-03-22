Jorge Masvidal issues brutally honest prediction for potential Ilia Topuria vs. Justin Gaethje fight, talks 'El Matador's' lightweight future

Ilia Topuria has created quite a buzz by stating his intention to move up to the 155-pound division. Jorge Masvidal, who has trained with Topuria, recently shared his take on a potential fight between 'El Matador' and former BMF and interim lightweight champion Justin Gaethje.

In a recent episode of the Adversity Kings with Tristan Dlabik podcast, Masvidal expressed his confidence in Topuria's move to the lightweight division. Previewing a potential fight against Gaethje, 'Gamebred' shared a strong prediction, saying:

"His power, he hits harder than Islam [Makhachev] I'm telling you.... He’d beat a guy like Gaethje, who just won, I think he would flatline Gaethje, he’ll put Gaethje in a coma, I’m telling you. They don’t wanna see him do that though, they don’t want him to end their poster boy Gaethje like that because he’ll end Gaethje."

Check out Jorge Masvidal's comments below:

Gaethje is coming off a decision win over Rafael Fiziev and currently holds the No.3 spot in the lightweight rankings. If current champion Islam Makhachev doesn't take on Topuria next, a fight between 'El Matador' and 'The Highlight' could be on the horizon.

Dana White comments on Ilia Topuria's next fight

Following the announcement of his decision to vacate the UFC featherweight title, Ilia Topuria has called for a title fight against UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev. However, Makhachev has consistently dismissed the possibility of this matchup, as he does not believe 'El Matador' deserves an immediate title shot in the 155-pound division.

Amid the speculation surrounding the lightweight title picture and Topuria's upcoming bout at 155 pounds, UFC CEO Dana White has provided an update. In a recent interview with TNT Sports, he said:

"We’re working on the plan for him [Ilia Topuria]. We should have some announcements about him, give us just a couple more weeks."

Check out Dana White's comments below:

