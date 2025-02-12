Jorge Masvidal lavishes praise on the fighting style of former UFC champion, currently in podcast controversy: "Slam people on their neck"

Jorge Masvidal recently lavished praise on a former UFC champion's entertaining fighting style that resulted in him gaining a large following. He noted that it was captivating to watch and gained respect among the MMA community.

'Gamebred' is known for his entertaining fighting style and disclosed that he was a fan of Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson. The former UFC light heavyweight champion is currently involved in a podcast controversy after the removal of his episode with guest Bryce Mitchell.

Despite the podcast controversy with Mitchell, 'Rampage' was among the top fighters in the world during his prime and had several highlight-reel knockout wins including his famous slam over Ricardo Arona in Pride FC.

During his latest appearance on 'Rampage's JAXXON PODCAST, the former 'BMF' title holder highlighted that the former UFC star was a wrestler but didn't compete like other competitors with the same background. Masvidal praised Jackson and mentioned that his offense of primarily striking and only using wrestling for powerful slams is what set him apart from other wrestlers in MMA:

"It was like, awesome to fu**ing see that. Man, let's fu**ing go...we got a horse in this race...When you used to wrestle though, I would love it because you slam people on their neck...and that's how it should be...Trying to take your head off, bro not fu**ing dry sniffing another man's sh*t, bro."

Check out Jorge Masvidal's comments below:

Jorge Masvidal shares admiration for Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson

In addition to heaping praise on Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson for his fighting style, Jorge Masvidal shared his admiration for the former UFC champion.

During the aforementioned appearance, Masvidal mentioned that Jackson was a fan favorite in Miami and highlighted his ferociousness as a competitor:

"People back home, we love this motherfu**er because he was the dude that could wrestle, but he wasn't wrestling. [Jackson] was fu**ing fighting. He was using that wrestling sh*t to defeat all these Jiu Jitsu wizards and these fu**ing wrestling phenoms."

Check out the full episode featuring Jorge Masvidal below:

