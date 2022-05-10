Jorge Masvidal might need time with legal issues - Gilbert Burns targeting 'Gamebred' fight in September-October

Both Gilbert Burns and Jorge Masvidal have expressed interest in setting up a fight against each other. Burns recently revealed that his timeline of recovery might perfectly match the resolution of Masvidal's legal troubles, paving the way for a fight sometime between the two welterweights in September or October.

MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting Masvidal likes the sound of a fight against Burns Masvidal likes the sound of a fight against Burns 👂 https://t.co/f2CQB6bRgP

In attendance at the latest pay-per-view that took place at the Footprint Center in Pheonix, Arizona, Burns opened up about his plans to lock horns with Masvidal while in conversation with BT Sport's Caroline Pearce. 'Durinho' revealed that his medical team strictly ruled out the possibility of his return to the octagon until September or October.

Burns subsequently suggested that this timeline for the fight worked out perfectly for Masvidal, who will likely be dealing with the legal ramifications for attacking Colby Covington outside a restaurant in Miami in March.

"I want to fight, right? I want to stay busy. My doctor already called and said, 'No. You're not fighting before September. You've got to fight end of September-October.' And I said, 'Okay.' But in the same way, I think there's legal things going on with the [Colby Covington] episode. I think he might need a little time too, I think. I think we're going to see each other soon if things are going to work out."

Gilbert Burns plays matchmaker as he proposes next best fights in the lightweight division

In the aftermath of UFC 274, Gilbert Burns put on his promoter’s hat and took to social media to try his hand at matchmaking.

He offered fans the next best lightweight matchups, calling for a fight between Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev. He also suggested a bout between Michael Chandler and Conor McGregor.

"[Charles Oliveira] vs [Islam Makhachev], [Michael Chandler] vs [Conor McGregor] You’re Welcome From Yours best matchmaker."

GILBERT BURNS DURINHO @GilbertDurinho

Chandler vs Conor

You’re Welcome

From

Yours best matchmaker

#GBurns

Charles Oliveira locked horns with Justin Gaethje in the main event of UFC 274. He finished 'The Highlight' inside the very first round, submitting him with a rear-naked choke to extend his win streak to 11.

Michael Chandler, on the other hand, recorded a highlight reel KO of Tony Ferguson with a shocking front kick to the face in the second round of their clash. Both Oliveira and Chandler called for fights against Conor McGregor soon after their wins.

