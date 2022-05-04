Dana White not getting involved in Jorge Masvidal-Colby Covington altercation - "He's probably gonna get sued"

Dana White has refused to get the UFC involved in the feud between Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington. The UFC honcho once again reiterated that fighters cannot take their issues outside the octagon.

However, White also thinks that Masvidal's assault on Covington was not shocking, given the latter's distasteful trash talk in the lead up to their grudge match at UFC 272.

According to the 52-year-old, 'Gamebred' must be in a world of legal trouble and is likely to get sued. White recently told MMA Underground's John Morgan:

"There can't be a continuation of what happened on fight week. But I've said it before and I'll say it again, is anybody really shocked? You know, stuff that Colby said, Colby had to know that Masvidal was gonna pop up somewhere, sometime and do it. Yes, right, he broke the law and I'm assuming he's in a lot of trouble and he's probably gonna get sued."

When Morgan asked White of his intentions to get involved, the UFC boss replied:

"What do I do? What? He assaulted the guy on the street, what am I gonna do? F***ing arrest him? What am I gonna do?"

Watch Dana White weigh in on the feud between Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal below:

Jorge Masvidal's lawyer says photographic evidence contradicts Colby Covington's claims

Jorge Masvidal allegedly assaulted Colby Covington outside a Miami restaurant hardly two weeks removed from the former's decision loss against 'Chaos' at UFC 272. Covington was reportedly left with a broken tooth, a wrist abrasion and also demanded $15,000 in reparations for his Rolex watch worth $90,000.

Masvidal surrendered to Miami Beach Police and was subsequently released after posting bail. 'Gamebred' has been charged on two counts: felony criminal mischief and aggravated battery with a mask, to which he pleaded not guilty.

While there is hardly any reliable video footage of the incident, photographic evidence of Masvidal's alleged assault has now surfaced. Photos of Covington's injuries went viral after 'Gamebred's' attorney, Bradford Cohen, included the images as exhibits in a request for the UFC fighter's medical records.

Cohen also claimed that the photos of the injuries contradicted the claims of the alleged victim. In his request for medical records, Cohen wrote:

"Interestingly, the images do not demonstrate an injury aside from a small chip in C.C.’s fake tooth. The evidence collected thus far clearly contradicts C.C.’s allegations. C.C. claims that Defendant hit him from behind. Exclusive footage shows that during the incident, C.C. was facing the individual he identified as Defendant. In fact, C.C. was looking at Defendant head-on prior to taking the hit then appears to run from Defendant in fear.” h/t Bloody Elbow

