Pictures: Colby Covington's chipped tooth and damaged watch following Jorge Masvidal attack

Photos of Colby Covington's chipped tooth and damaged Rolex watch made the rounds on social media after Jorge Masvidal's lawyers made them public.

Masvidal’s attorney, Bradford Cohen, included images of Covington's injuries as exhibits in a request for the UFC fighter's medical records. In the photo, Covington's tooth appears to be terribly damaged as a result of Masvidal's alleged attack in April. The image backed what was stated in the initial police report.

Check out the pictures below:

This comes after Covington claimed to have suffered a "brain injury" as a result of the incident. The two got into a physical altercation outside a popular Miami steak house after Masvidal allegedly went after his rival in an apparent act of vengeance.

Prior to the incident, Covington handed Masvidal a lopsided unanimous decision loss in their main event clash at UFC 272. Both men made damning comments about each other in the lead-up to the fight, but Covington apparently got under Masvidal's skin when he brought up his rival's ex-wife and kids.

What followed was a scandalous brawl at Papi Steak, when 'Gamebred' decided to give 'Chaos' a taste of his own brand of street justice. In the police report, Covington indicated that Masvidal struck him in the face while telling him, "You shouldn't have been talking about my kid."

UFC president Dana White chimes in on the Colby Covington vs. Jorge Masvidal brawl

UFC president Dana White previously shared his personal take on the out-of-competition altercation between Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington.

The UFC boss made it clear that he doesn't condone Masvidal's behavior, but added that he understands why he did it. Appearing on an episode of the Pat McAfee Show, White stated:

"I say this all the time, first of all, in no way shape or form do I ever condone violence in people, my guys fighting each other in the streets and s*** like that. But on the flipside, when you’re dealing with a guy like Jorge Masvidal and you start talking about his family, all these fighters – listen, say what you want to say about me, you hate me, you think I’m ugly, whatever my thing is, but when you start talking about people’s families it goes to a whole 'nother level."

Watch the full interview with Dana White below:

