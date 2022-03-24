Colby Covington reportedly claims Jorge Masvidal damaged his Rolex, demands $15k for repairing charges

Colby Covington has reportedly demanded $15k from Jorge Masvidal to repair his Rolex watch, which was damaged during their recent altercation. Apparently valued at $90k, Covington's watch suffered scratches and a broken wristband during his scuffle with Masvidal at a Miami steakhouse. Breaking the news, Nolan King of MMA Junkie wrote on Twitter:

"Another new detail from Miami police following the arrest of Jorge Masvidal for the alleged attack on Colby Covington: The victim alleges his Rolex watch, valued at $90k, was damaged and needs approximately $15k in repairs due to scratches and a broken wristband."

Andy Slater @AndySlater SLATER SCOOP: UFC stars Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal got into a fight moments ago at Papi Steak restaurant in Miami Beach.



Police have been called. SLATER SCOOP: UFC stars Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal got into a fight moments ago at Papi Steak restaurant in Miami Beach.Police have been called.

Former enemies turned arch enemies Covington and Masvidal couldn't keep their rivalry contained in the octagon. The duo engaged in a brawl at the Papi Steakhouse in Miami, and the police had to intervene.

Covington later accused Masvidal of sucker-punching him twice in the face while he was leaving the restaurant. 'Chaos' reportedly suffered a fractured left front tooth and an abrasion on the wrist apart from the damage to his Rolex watch. According to onlookers, Masvidal told Covington during the altercation:

"You shouldn't have been talking about my kids."

Jorge Masvidal challenged Colby Covington to show his face

In the immediate aftermath of the incident, Jorge Masvidal uploaded a video on Twitter challenging Colby Covington to show his face. 'Gamebred' said on Twitter:

"Call this the show your face challenge, you know? What's up, I'm from Dade County. You talk that shit, you gotta back it up. That's how my city rolls, man."

Chamatkar Sandhu @SandhuMMA (via According to multiple reports Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington allegedly got into a dust up at a Miami steakhouse last night(via @GamebredFighter According to multiple reports Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington allegedly got into a dust up at a Miami steakhouse last night 👀 (via @GamebredFighter) https://t.co/psEJINBHkn

He also tweeted something that resonated with his alleged comments during the scuffle. Even Masvidal's manager Malki Kawa joined the fray, taking a jibe at Covington's broken tooth.

MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting Jorge Masvidal and his manager Malki Kawa reacted after the alleged altercation between Masvidal and Colby Covington in Miami on Monday night. Jorge Masvidal and his manager Malki Kawa reacted after the alleged altercation between Masvidal and Colby Covington in Miami on Monday night. https://t.co/0JvODfL6TW

Facing felony battery charges, Masvidal surrendered to Miami Beach police on Wednesday night. The BMF titleholder was seen exiting a police vehicle in handcuffs before quickly entering the jail.

Watch Masvidal exit the police vehicle in handcuffs below:

Masvidal and Covington recently squared off in a highly anticipated grudge match that served at the headliner at UFC 272. 'Street Jesus' was thoroughly outclassed by Covington en route to a lopsided decision loss.

