Jorge Masvidal picks his UFC 300's BMF title fight winner, claims he wasn't allowed to defend the belt but that he'd "chop" Justin Gaethje up

Jorge Masvidal was the first 'BMF' champion in UFC history as he defeated Nate Diaz with a third-round doctor's stoppage TKO. 'Gamebred' recently revealed that he did not have the opportunity to defend the symbolic title while sharing that he is looking to face Justin Gaethje.

Speaking to Michael Owens of Lowkick MMA, Masvidal stated:

"When I won the belt, Dana said it would be one of one, the belt is done, and there would be no defending it so there never was no talk about it, at least for me, but now I think the temperature on that theme has changed. It's a little different. They're doing things a little different, and Justin is very good. The guy that he beat to get that belt is a f**king stud, he's a killer in Dustin Poirier."

Masvidal shared his prediction of a potential bout with Gaethje, adding:

"If you put BMF against BMF, if you put me against Gaethje in there, I would break his f**king eye orbital, and I would f**king chop him up so hopefully that can happen at some point."

Check out Jorge Masvidal's comments on Justin Gaethje below (starting at the 9:50 mark):

Gaethje originally claimed the 'BMF' title when he defeated Dustin Poirier with a second-round head-kick knockout at UFC 291.

While Masvidal did not have the opportunity to defend the belt, 'The Highlight' will look to do so when he faces Max Holloway at UFC 300.

Jorge Masvidal reveals who he is backing in UFC 300's 'BMF' title bout

As the inaugural 'BMF' champion, Jorge Masvidal will forever be linked to the belt. Speaking to Michael Owens of Lowkick MMA, 'Gamebred' revealed who he is backing in the upcoming UFC 300 'BMF' title bout between Justin Gaethje and Max Holloway, stating:

"I think Max Holloway is one of the baddest motherf**kers that ever lived. That's a dude that I f**king salute. I love his style. I love his story. I love his f**king beginnings. I love how humble of a f**king person he is. I'm going obviously for Max all the way, but I think it's going to be a f**king great fight."

Check out Jorge Masvidal's comments on the upcoming UFC 300 'BMF' title bout below (starting at the 11:03 mark):

The winner of the UFC 300 'BMF' title fight will likely earn a title opportunity in their respective divisions. Despite falling in the slot ahead of the co-main event, Gaethje and Holloway will clash in a five-round bout.