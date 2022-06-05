×
Jorge Masvidal reacts to Bo Nickal's spectacular MMA debut 

Jorge Masvidal left, Bo Nickel right(photo of Masvidal via twitter@mmaturktr, Photo Nickel via twitter@UFCFightPass)
Ujwal Jain
Ujwal Jain
CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Jun 05, 2022 01:27 AM IST

UFC superstar Jorge Masvidal recently praised Bo Nickal on his spectacular MMA debut by stating that the fighter is going to be a problem. Nickal debuted on the Virginia fight card of "Jorge Masvidal's iKon FC" against Will Conner on June 3.

Masvidal reposted a Tweet of Bo Nickal's win with the caption:

"Told you he's gonna be a problem"
Told you he’s gonna be a problem @NoBickal twitter.com/arielhelwani/s…

Nickal, an American wrestler before his pro-MMA debut, surprised everyone by delivering a spectacular K.O. finish in his win over Will Conner.

The storyline leading up to the fight was whether Conner's iron chin would be enough to overcome the elite wrestler.

youtube-cover

Both Masvidal and Nickel trained together back in May 2020 before 'Gamebred''s highly anticipated title clash with UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman.

UFC star Masvidal took on the CEO duties of the newly minted iKonFC this January. Masvidal's iKonFC, as the organization has since been rebranded, will feature both UFC veterans and up-and-coming fighters.

Since the rebranding, the organization has conducted three fight cards to date, with the Virginia card being the latest one.

Man, @NoBickal is NASTY!!!!! @GamebredFighter @UFCFightPass @ikonfights

Jorge Masvidal's iKonFC is not another cash grab: says 'Gamebred'

Jorge Masvidal's iKonFC is among the latest additions to the UFC fight pass. Speaking to the organization, UFC star Masvidal clarified that iKonFC is not another rebranding cash grab.

Masvidal said in an interview with UFC that he takes his role as the CEO very seriously. He looks forward to bringing some of the best unsigned and untapped talents to the masses.

He's found an opponent. He’s found a home.@NoBickal will make his professional debut at @GamebredFighter's iKon FC ONLY on #UFCFIGHTPASS! https://t.co/zxf8jQgQCv

Masvidal and his MMA match-maker friend Dean Toole joined forces earlier this year to take over the reins of the iKon MMA. It was earlier run by Kieth Veltre but the duo rebranded it with a new name.

Masvidal believes that iKonFC is going to gain a lot of traction among fighters.

'Gamebred' has good knowledge of the sport and experience in the industry. He believes this will help him in implementing things that will work in favour of the fighters under the promotion.

Clear your calendars. Tomorrow is @NoBickal time!@GamebredFighter #SuperNecessary#iKONFC3 https://t.co/4hSsnJzxTj

The latest edition of Masvidal’s iKonFC was held at the Greater Richmond Convention Center in Virginia on Friday, June 3. The card featured six fights, including the highly anticipated bout between Will Conner and Bo Nickal. Fans can stream "Masvidal's iKonFC" events on UFC Fightpass.

Edited by Aditya Singh

