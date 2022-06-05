Jorge Masvidal reacts to Bo Nickal's spectacular MMA debut 

UFC superstar Jorge Masvidal recently praised Bo Nickal on his spectacular MMA debut by stating that the fighter is going to be a problem. Nickal debuted on the Virginia fight card of "Jorge Masvidal's iKon FC" against Will Conner on June 3.

Masvidal reposted a Tweet of Bo Nickal's win with the caption:

"Told you he's gonna be a problem"

Nickal, an American wrestler before his pro-MMA debut, surprised everyone by delivering a spectacular K.O. finish in his win over Will Conner.

The storyline leading up to the fight was whether Conner's iron chin would be enough to overcome the elite wrestler.

Story continues below ad

Both Masvidal and Nickel trained together back in May 2020 before 'Gamebred''s highly anticipated title clash with UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman.

UFC star Masvidal took on the CEO duties of the newly minted iKonFC this January. Masvidal's iKonFC, as the organization has since been rebranded, will feature both UFC veterans and up-and-coming fighters.

Since the rebranding, the organization has conducted three fight cards to date, with the Virginia card being the latest one.

Jorge Masvidal's iKonFC is not another cash grab: says 'Gamebred'

Story continues below ad

Jorge Masvidal's iKonFC is among the latest additions to the UFC fight pass. Speaking to the organization, UFC star Masvidal clarified that iKonFC is not another rebranding cash grab.

Masvidal said in an interview with UFC that he takes his role as the CEO very seriously. He looks forward to bringing some of the best unsigned and untapped talents to the masses.

Masvidal and his MMA match-maker friend Dean Toole joined forces earlier this year to take over the reins of the iKon MMA. It was earlier run by Kieth Veltre but the duo rebranded it with a new name.

Story continues below ad

Masvidal believes that iKonFC is going to gain a lot of traction among fighters.

'Gamebred' has good knowledge of the sport and experience in the industry. He believes this will help him in implementing things that will work in favour of the fighters under the promotion.

The latest edition of Masvidal’s iKonFC was held at the Greater Richmond Convention Center in Virginia on Friday, June 3. The card featured six fights, including the highly anticipated bout between Will Conner and Bo Nickal. Fans can stream "Masvidal's iKonFC" events on UFC Fightpass.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far