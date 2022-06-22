Jorge Masvidal reacts to Leon Edwards saying he'd like first title defense to be against 'Gamebred'

Jorge Masvidal recently weighed in on Leon Edwards wanting to fight him for his first potential title defense. While 'Gamebred' would not turn down a title fight, he believes there are many intangibles at play regarding the bout.

Masvidal claims to be unsure of his next course of action, labeling himself "unpredictable." 'Gamebred' stated that he will always choose the best option available if and when that fight becomes a probability. The BMF titleholder recently during an episode of BLOCK Party:

"See that's another intangible. I gotta say no to fighting for the title? Like, 'Hell, no.' I get my a*s in shape and get ready for this f***ing hooligan, you know? Give it all I got to break his face. So it's a lot of tangibles. There are lot of things that can happen out there.

Could be getting myself ready for number 10 of the world and all of a sudden, fighting for world championship... So what I'm telling you is that I don't even know what I'm gonna do with myself. I'm unpredictable like that, you know? I'm gonna go with the best options all the time."

Watch episode 8 of BLOCK Party below:

Leon Edwards wants to fight Jorge Masvidal in London, where their feud initially began

Jorge Masvidal was on a two-fight skid when he faced a surging Darren Till in front of the latter's home crowd at the O2 arena in London. 'Gamebred' scored a highlight-reel knockout win over 'The Gorilla' that would mark his rise to MMA stardom.

However, a backstage altercation with Leon Edwards would up Jorge Masvidal's stock more than the actual fight. After leaving 'Rocky' with a cut above the left eye, Masvidal had the famous 'three-piece and a soda' interview with Brett Okamoto, and the rest is history.

This would also mark the beginning of a long-standing rivalry between the two, culminating in a clash scheduled for UFC 269, which Masvidal pulled out of. Edwards is now scheduled to fight Kamaru Usman for the welterweight title at UFC 278 in August. 'Rocky' is ready to offer Masvidal a title shot if he dethrones Usman.

Edwards wants to fight 'Gamebred' at the O2 arena in London, where it all started. The 30-year-old said during a recent appearance on The MMA Hour:

"When I win the belt, I’ll give him the title shot. That would be a fantastic fight in the U.K. Bring it back to The O2 where it happened, for the title."

Watch Edwards' appearance on The MMA Hour below:

