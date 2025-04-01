Jorge Masvidal reacts after Sean Brady goes off on 'Gamebred's fierce rival Colby Covington

Former UFC fighter Jorge Masvidal has reacted to Sean Brady's comments about former interim UFC welterweight champion Colby Covington.

At UFC London, Brady submitted former UFC welterweight kingpin Leon Edwards in the fourth round of the main event, becoming the first fighter to stop Edwards. He also claimed the No.1 spot in the welterweight rankings, putting him on the cusp of a title shot.

On The BradyBagz Show, Brady took shots at 'Chaos', who was previously not interested in locking horns with him until he beat Edwards. The Philadelphia native said:

"Leon took you down multiple times, beat the sh*t out of you. Do you see what I just did to Leon? What would I do to you? I would f**king kill him. He’s not even getting anyone in the top 15. Dude, he might not even have a f**king job."

He added:

"When is the last time that dude won a fight? He f*king sucks. Colby, you’re a p**sy. How do you get punched on by Masvidal in public and go sue him? You’re a pro fighter. You’re a p**sy."

Check out Sean Brady's comments about Colby Covington below:

The above post caught the attention of Masvidal, who shares bad blood with 'Chaos'. He reacted to Brady’s comments with an emoji:

"😂"

Check out Jorge Masvidal's comment below:

Jorge Masvidal's comment. [Screenshot courtesy: @mmafighting on Instagram]

Colby Covington's altercation with Jorge Masvidal

Colby Covington, who is known for his polarizing persona outside the octagon, got into an altercation with Jorge Masvidal on March 22, 2022. The assault took place outside a restaurant. As per reports, 'Chaos' was attacked by 'Gamebred' while he was leaving the restaurant.

Masvidal was arrested after the incident and pleaded not guilty to the charges. Their rivalry started many years prior, while they were teammates at American Top Team. They briefly lived together as well and regularly featured in each other's corner.

Covington's ATT exit fueled their rift, and they traded barbs for years before eventually squaring off in the main event of UFC 272. 'Chaos' outwrestled Masvidal en route to a unanimous decision win.

