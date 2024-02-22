Jorge Masvidal reacts to undefeated Bellator champion claiming he is a "step above" Dricus du Plessis

Jorge Masvidal agreed with Bellator champion Johnny Eblen about the latter matching up well with UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis.

For a long time, there was a widespread belief that the UFC had the best fighters on the planet. Yet, the MMA landscape has changed over the last few years, with many world-class athletes who could potentially be UFC champions choosing to pursue opportunities in other promotions.

A primary example would be Bellator middleweight world champion Eblen, who trains at American Top Team and holds a professional MMA record of 14-0. Eblen recently did an interview with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour and had this to say about how he matches up against UFC 185-pound champion Du Plessis:

“I have the full package, bro. I feel like he does too. But I’m just a step above him. I’m faster for sure. He might be a big, strong dude, but I’m faster and have better cardio and I’m better technically than him in every facet.”

The previously mentioned quote was transcribed by MMA Fighting and shared on Instagram with the footage attached. Eblen’s teammate, Masvidal, took to the comment section and agreed with the Bellator champion’s claims by saying:

“💯💯”

What’s next for Bellator champion Johnny Eblen?

In late 2023, PFL bought out Bellator and merged the two MMA promotions. As a result, they plan to keep each operation running separately for a few years, with fighters crossing over to create various super-fights.

On Feb. 24, PFL vs. Bellator: CHAMPS will take place at the Kingdom Arena venue in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The intriguing event was supposed to feature every champion from the promotions fighting each other, but several fight cancellations have led to two champ vs. champ matchups.

Bellator champion Johnny Eblen will face PFL middleweight champion Impa Kasanganay in the co-main event on Saturday. Eblen is putting his undefeated record on the line against the former UFC fighter who turned his career around with his running six-fight win streak.

