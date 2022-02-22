"Like a nightmare matchup for me" - Jorge Masvidal reveals how he would have fared against Georges St-Pierre

Jorge Masvidal is a 50-fight veteran who has been up against some of the best fighters the sport has to offer.

The 37-year-old has never backed down from a challenge. However, one athlete he believes would have been a tough outing for him is arguably the greatest mixed martial artist of all time, Georges St-Pierre.

During a live Q&A, Jorge Masvidal shared his thoughts on the fantasy matchup, admitting that the Canadian would be a difficult fight for him stylistically. Regardless, it's a fight Masvidal would have loved to pursue if the opportunity ever arose.

Jorge was nothing but complimentary towards GSP when questioned about the UFC Hall-of-Famer, saying:

"GSP's one of the best ever. He's got that fu***** amazing [ability where] he could wrestle, wrestle, wrestle, or he could strike, he actually had great boxing, you know, very technical. He didn't have the most power but he would set it up beautifully and get you off your feet."

When asked how a fight between himself and prime GSP would play out, Masvidal had this to say:

"It's one of those fights, it's like a nightmare matchup for me but those are the fights that I wanted... Obviously I'm going to put the money on me, I'm gonna be going for his chin the whole time with flying knees, hoping I get him to duck into something bad, you know, and make it into a war but GSP's one of the best ever. I would have loved to be standing in front of the cage across that guy and just fu***** giving it my all to take his a** out."

Jorge Masvidal's final title push?

The longtime American Top Team member is hoping to make another run for the chance of UFC welterweight gold, but could it be his last?

Jorge Masvidal will have twenty years of professional MMA experience under his belt by this time next year. As he edges closer to 40 years old, a defeat in his next bout could see him and the fans left wondering just how much longer he truly has at the elite level in the sport.

Masvidal aims to prove the doubters wrong when he steps into the octagon with Colby Covington to headline UFC 272 on March 5.

