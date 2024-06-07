Jorge Masvidal's "F*ck jiu-jitsu" comment offends Nate Diaz, sparks war of words on X

Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz recently engaged in a fiery online exchange shortly after chaos erupted at the final press conference for their boxing match. The former UFC adversaries are scheduled to meet in a 10-round, 175-pound boxing match on July 6 at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California.

The initial press conferences aimed to promote the fight remained relatively tame. However, tensions reached a boiling point during the final event of the media tour on Thursday. Diaz's early departure from the presser triggered a violent altercation between their respective teams.

During the recent press conference, 'Gamebred' ridiculed the Stockton native with a blunt remark:

"F**k jiu-jitsu, bro."

Diaz swiftly countered Masvidal's remark by sharing an archived video of the former UFC two-time welterweight title contender succumbing to unconsciousness due to Toby Imada's distinctive triangle choke at Bellator Fighting Championships 5 in May 2009. He captioned the clip:

"Respect the art."

Check out Nate Diaz's post below:

'Gamebred' retaliated with his own response, presenting a clip showcasing the only time Diaz was submitted in his career, against Hermes Franca at WEC 24: Full Force in October 2006. He wrote:

"At least I didn’t tap like a b*tch."

Subsequently, Masvidal accused Diaz of provoking the altercation on Thursday:

"@NateDiaz209 PU**Y. You sent your guy to take your a** whipping. Don’t run from that July 6 date, mother f**ker."

Check out Jorge Masvidal's post below:

During the chaos, Masvidal was pushed into the melee, but he quickly removed himself from the commotion. Although it was really challenging to determine exactly what happened, it appeared that some members of the fighters' camps sustained injuries.

Nate Diaz nearly enters another altercation with Jorge Masvidal's team following press conference brawl

During an interview with Fight Hub TV after the altercation, Nate Diaz weighed in on the incident. The former UFC lightweight title challenger mentioned that he didn't witness the altercation as he had already left but expressed his disinterest in verbal disputes:

"I’m a real fighter. I’m not going to sit here and argue and talk sh*t with people unless they’re going to do something, unless we’re going to fight for real."

During the interview, Diaz spotted Jorge Masvidal’s entourage across the hallway from where he stood, nearly sparking a second round of brawling as both groups began to approach each other. Fortunately, security swiftly intervened, preventing any further escalation and ensuring that the situation did not spiral out of control.

