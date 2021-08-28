Jorge Masvidal's manager blasts "ultimate clout chaser" Jake Paul for calling out 'Gamebred'

Jorge Masvidal's manager Malki Kawa laid into Jake Paul for his recent attacks on his client. During a conversation with Ariel Helwani for BT Sport Boxing, Kawa opened up about the time they were working out together ahead of Paul's fight with Ben Askren.

Kawa claimed that 'The Problem Child' was gobsmacked upon watching 'Gamebred' in action. He further stated that Paul would have checked himself had Masvidal been at the venue:

"Jake Paul is the ultimate clout chaser. Jake Paul, when he was with Jorge Masvidal at the gym, I was there. Let's not get s**t twisted here at all. I'm not here to create more drama. But let's not also pretend that like you're in Cleveland, Ohio, and he's in Miami, Florida. Because I bet you if he would have been here today with me, the whole demeanor of that whole team changes," said Kawa.

Catch the entire segment with Malki Kawa and Ariel Helwani right here:

Malki Kawa claims Jake Paul was star-struck in the presence of Jorge Masvidal

Ahead of his fight with Ben Askren, Jake Paul was a fledgling pro-boxer looking to make a name for himself in the community. Lacking a win against a serious combat sports athlete up until then, Jake Paul was only a novice. This might explain his demeanor in the presence of a battle-hardened fighter like Jorge Masvidal:

"We were in a room with him recently about a month ago. And the freeze, when there's not fifteen dudes with him, was there. The eyes that went wide open was there. Like stop calling people out that you know you're never going to fight. When he walked into that room he looked kind of crazy like, 'Oh s**t'. And I had to tell him, 'Yo bro, relax. You'll be alright'," Kawa told Ariel Helwani.

.@JakePaul had a *few* things to say about @GamebredFighter 👀



"Jorge Masvidal is not smart. … He got knocked the f*ck out in his last fight."



Watch full #PaulWoodley scrum: https://t.co/TVlsdrqnmp pic.twitter.com/kWhUUU267O — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) August 26, 2021

Jake Paul, ever since 'Gamebred' picked Tyron Woodley over him, has been lobbying for a fight against Jorge Masvidal. However, as long as the Miami native fights under the promotional banner of the UFC, this bout seems highly unlikely.

But if it's a fight that Paul wants, as Malki Kawa believes, they could most certainly spar in Masvidal's backyard in Miami. Will Jake Paul heed the call?

Edited by Jack Cunningham