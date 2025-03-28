  • home icon
  Jorge Masvidal sends message to Dana White for UFC return fight against "fragile" Leon Edwards

By Sunil Krishnan
Modified Mar 28, 2025 05:25 GMT
Jorge Masvidal (left) aims for a fight against Leon Edwards (right) for his UFC return [Images courtesy: Getty Images]
Former BMF champion Jorge Masvidal recently called out Leon Edwards for a fight. Edwards recently fell further down the pecking order at welterweight, suffering a one-sided loss to Sean Brady in London.

After losing to Gilbert Burns at UFC 287, his fourth consecutive defeat, the American announced his retirement in his post-fight interview. However, this did not last very long, as Masvidal claimed he is itching to fight again. Although he hasn't competed in MMA since April 2023, he took on Nate Diaz in a boxing match last year, which he lost via decision.

In an interview with Submission Radio, the Miami native made a proposition to UFC CEO Dana White about potentially fighting Edwards:

"If the UFC wants to make this happen, give me the Leon fight, and then after that, I'll fight whoever has that damn belt. I know Dana is probably going to see this."

He continued:

"I know for one thing, he can't wrestle me for five rounds. So, I don't have to worry about the takedowns and I know on the feet, he's fragile compared to me. I've been able to put a lot of guys away that he fought and went to decision."
Check out Jorge Masvidal's comments below (7:51):

youtube-cover
Notably, 'Rocky' was initially scheduled to fight 'Gamebred' at UFC 269 back in 2021, but the latter had to pull out due to injury. They infamously engaged in a backstage brawl after UFC London in 2019. The bad blood between the two has been simmering ever since.

Jorge Masvidal weighs in on Leon Edwards' defeat to Sean Brady at UFC London

After losing his title to Belal Muhammad, Leon Edwards took on Sean Brady at UFC London. Unfortunately for the Brit, he fell short as his American counterpart emerged victorious via a fourth-round submission. Jorge Masvidal shared his thoughts on the bout in the same interview with Submission Radio.

'Gamebred' claimed he wasn't surprised at Edwards' defeat, saying:

"Not at all [was surprised]. I didnt't think Leon had great wrestling. Especially if guys could ride a little bit harder. I thought Leon on the feet, could definitely beat him. But I thought Sean was gonna be able to grapple. He can put in the pace on guys. Leon gets tired grappling." [1:53]

Quick Links

Edited by C. Naik
