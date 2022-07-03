Jorge Masvidal takes offense at being called "food" by Gilbert Burns, gets dismissed by 'Durinho'

Jorge Masvidal recently had a social media exchange with Gilbert Burns where the Miami native took offense to Burns calling him "food."

The 'BMF' champion tweeted that he’s nobody’s food and is hungry for a fight. ‘Durinho’ replied with the following post:

“Hungrier??? 🤔🤔 You kidding right? Im the hungriest guy in this division, maybe in the whole @ufc!! Everyone in the division is food! Put your money where your mouth is and make it happen! #supernecessary #bmfbelt @GamebredFighter”

It all began with Michael Chandler answering a fan’s question on whether or not he would fight 'Gamebred'. ‘Iron’ said he would and that’s when Burns entered the discussion by calling Masvidal "food."

Burns has been campaigning for a bout with Jorge Masvidal for quite some time now. In his last outing, the Brazilian lost a unanimous decision to Khamzat Chimaev in what is considered one of the best UFC fights of the year so far.

Masvidal's last fight took place at UFC 272, where he faced his former friend and ATT member Colby Covington. ‘Chaos’ won via unanimous decision after dictating the pace throughout the fight with his wrestling skills.

Jorge Masvidal trashes Conor McGregor’s Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey

Jorge Masvidal is eyeing a fight against Conor McGregor upon the Irishman's return. Now it looks like he is trying to get McGregor’s attention by disrespecting his flagship product, Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey.

In a recent video published on his Instagram, 'Gamebred' can be seen using the whiskey to treat a cut. After pouring the liquor on the open wound, he says that he felt no sensation at all:

“Cheap a** f***ing whiskey. This s**t don’t even sting, this is f***ing trash, bro. What’s the content of alcohol in this f***ing s**t bro?”

Watch Masvidal use Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey on his cut:

Conor McGregor continues the rehabilitation process for the injury he suffered against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. During his hiatus, he announced his interest in taking on Kamaru Usman in a welterweight title fight. McGregor is the founder of Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey and in 2021 sold the majority stake in a deal reported to be around $600 million.

