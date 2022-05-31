"Gonna have to get through me to get this sh*t back" - AEW Star Sammy Guevara taunts Jorge Masvidal to get his BMF belt back

Jorge Masvidal has found himself back in the pro wrestling world after AEW superstar Sammy Guevara recently had a storyline rivalry with American Top Team's Dan Lambert. The storyline ultimately led to Guevara breaking into ATT, shattering the display case for championship belts, and "stealing" Masvidal's BMF belt.

Watch Sammy Guevara steal the BMF belt below:

On May 29, Guevara lost in a trio match against Scorpio Sky, Ethan Page, and Paige VanZant at AEW: Double or Nothing. Nonetheless, the rivalry was not settled as the AEW star didn't return the stolen BMF belt. During a post-match interview with The Schmo, the 28-year-old pro wrestler had this to say about Masvidal's title:

"Masvidal didn't show up, but if he wants to, gonna have to get through me to get this s**t back."

Jorge Masvidal made his AEW debut in October 2021 when he hit Chris Jericho with a flying knee. Since then, Lambert has continued to incorporate ATT fighters into AEW, such as Junior dos Santos, Kayla Harrison, Andrei Arlovski, Paige VanZant, and more. Ultimately, this new storyline could lead to 'Gamebred' returning to confront Guevara.

Watch Sammy Guevara's interview with The Schmo below:

Jorge Masvidal tells Conor McGregor he will "break his face"

Although Masvidal could be returning to AEW, he has plenty of business to settle in the octagon. 'Gamebred' has recently been involved in Conor McGregor's return plans after back-and-forth trash talk on social media. During an interview with ESPN Deportes, the 37-year-old had this to say about 'The Notorious':

"I am going to give everything inside me to kill him. I have a little size, although now he’s shooting up and putting steroids and all kinds of things, but he is still a little boy. I would love to fight at 170 pounds, but I don’t wait for anyone. If he wants to do it, I’ll break his face. If he doesn’t want to do it, let someone come next." [Translated via Google]

McGregor last fought in July 2021 when he lost to Dustin Poirier and suffered a horrific leg injury. Now that he is getting closer to returning, 'The Notorious' must decide who his returning opponent will be.

Masvidal checks several boxes by being a pay-per-view draw, losing his last couple of fights, and getting closer to 40 years old.

Watch Jorge Masvidal's interview with ESPN Deportes in Spanish below:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far