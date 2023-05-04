Jorge Masvidal weighs in on Nate Diaz's street fight and subsequent arrest

Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz famously clashed for the celebratory "BMF" belt at UFC 244 in 2019. Neither fighter remains with the UFC, however, both are facing legal troubles for incidents occurring outside of the octagon. 'Gamebred' recently weighed in on his former opponent's arrest.

Speaking with Mick Heck of MMA Fighting, the two-time welterweight title challenger stated:

"It looks like that dude attacked Nate and Nate defended himself. Instead of punching him in the face and breaking his jaw, he was very cool about it and just put him to sleep. I saw that he got hit with some charges, I think that's bulls**t. You can't be running up on nobody. You just can't. You gotta respect everybody. I can't just run up on people and pick fights."

Jorge Masvidal continued:

"How it looks in the video it looks like they're pushing up on him and he's kind of backing up and then it happened. At least here in Florida we've got this rule called 'Stand Your Ground'. You can defend yourself if someone's attacking you. I don't know how it works in Louisiana, but it looks crazy because as a fighter a lot of people do want to challenge you sometimes."

Check out Jorge Masvidal's full comments on Nate Diaz below:

Diaz has since been arrested on felony second-degree battery charges. The mixed martial arts free agent is due to appear in court next month.

What has Jorge Masvidal said about Nate Diaz's upcoming fight?

Nate Diaz's next fight will be a boxing match against social media star Jake Paul. Jorge Masvidal, who faced the former UFC lightweight title challenger back in 2019, weighed in on the upcoming bout. Speaking with Mike Bohn of MMA Junkie, 'Gamebred' stated:

"If Nate's in his prime, I think he smokes Jake, but Nate's been out of it for a while. I don't know what kind of shape his lifestyle is like outside a serious training camp. He hasn't been in a training camp in a while, so I don't know. I think the odds are a lot on him. Jake's been competing and Jake's naturally a lot bigger, but all that being said, I think Nate just finds a way to tough-guy it out and just beat up Jake and break him down. I think Jake will run a lot."

Check out Jorge Masvidal's comments on Nate Diaz versus Jake Paul below (starting at the 14:45 mark):

Diaz's boxing debut will come against Paul in August. The two have exchanged words on multiple incidents over the past couple years leading up to the bout.

