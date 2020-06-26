Jorge Masvidal willing to drop down to Lightweight for a fight against Khabib Nurmagomedov

Masvidal did claim that he could fight in 2020 despite his troubles with the UFC.

Jorge Masvidal has opted to sit out of Octagon competition after his recent financial debacle with the UFC. However, in a recent Q&A session, 'Gamebred' did claim that he would fight reigning UFC Lightweight Champion, Khabib Nurmagomedov for the right price.

It has been a while since we've seen Jorge Masvidal in the Octagon. Matter of fact, the last time he fought was at UFC 244 when he defeated Khabib's arch-rival Nate Diaz to become the inaugural BMF Champion.

While interacting in a recent Q&A session on social media, Masvidal claimed that despite all the issues between him and the UFC management, 'Gamebred' would consider fighting in 2020, only if the promotion decides to pay him for what he's worth.

The Welterweight sensation even added that he will consider dropping down to the Lightweight Division for a clash against division kingpin Khabib Nurmagomedov. Masvidal also added that he respects 'The Eagle' and likes what he does at 155.

Jorge Masvidal says he respects Khabib Nurmagomedov and would fight him at lightweight "if they pay me what I'm worth."



As aforementioned, Jorge Masvidal was last seen in Octagon at UFC 244, in a fight which ended in a rather controversial manner after the referee called the bout, via a doctor's stoppage.

Masvidal was in line for a shot at the UFC Welterweight Title, however, after his fallout with the UFC management, the promotion decided to give Gilbert Burns a crack at Kamaru Usman's title. The two men will square-off at UFC 251 at the Fight Island in Abu Dhabi.

As far as Jorge Masvidal is concerned, he did claim he will fight this year but won't accept anything less than what he's worth. Khabib Nurmagomedov, on the other hand, will be facing Justin Gaethje in his next fight, as the two men are set for an undisputed Lightweight Championship bout.

The Russian was set for a clash against Tony Ferguson at UFC 249 but due to travel restrictions caused by COVID-19, 'The Eagle' couldn't make it to the US. Instead, Gaethje decided to step in for Nurmagomedov and 'The Highlight' eventually ended up beating Tony Ferguson for the interim UFC Lightweight Championship.