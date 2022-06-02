"I wouldn't mind breaking his fu****g jaw" - Jorge Masvidal puts his name in the hat for Nate Diaz's reported final UFC fight

Jorge Masvidal has revealed that he’s willing to face Nate Diaz in what could be the latter’s final UFC fight. Speaking to Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, Masvidal was asked for his take on the ongoing battle between Diaz and the UFC.

Diaz, who’s on the final fight of his UFC contract, has accused the UFC of intentionally delaying his final fight. Addressing the same, Masvidal stated:

“I think he’s just got too much CTE, probably can’t even fu****g understand what they put in front of him. I don’t know. I usually don’t take the UFC’s side, as you know, but from what I’ve heard and seen, I’m like, ‘This guy’s a fu****g diva, bro.’ Just fu****g fight. I could sign him off in his last fight if he wants. All the sh** talking he’s been doing lately – I wouldn’t mind breaking his fu****g jaw and sending him off to whatever gambling casino he’s going to be fighting at or Indian reservation he’ll be headlining.”

UFC @ufc



#UFC244 It's over. Doctor calls a stop to this one due to a cut on Diaz's eye. It's over. Doctor calls a stop to this one due to a cut on Diaz's eye. #UFC244 https://t.co/F66UjSBsSo

Masvidal claimed that while Diaz constantly jibes at him on social media, the Stockton native has time and again turned down a rematch against him. Helwani then noted that the buildup to the first Masvidal-Diaz matchup witnessed both fighters be incredibly respectful towards one another. Helwani asked 'Gamebred' what changed and resulted in bad blood between him and Diaz.

The 37-year-old replied by suggesting that Nate Diaz initiated the hostility because he dominantly beat Diaz via third-round TKO (doctor stoppage) to win the BMF title at UFC 244 in November 2019.

Masvidal also disagreed with Diaz’s claims that he’d have turned the tables in rounds four and five if the fight wasn’t stopped due to cuts. He noted that the Stockto native has been calling him a coward ever since they fought and emphasized that these constant jabs from Diaz caused their cordial relationship to sour.

Watch Masvidal’s conversation with Helwani in the video below:

MMA legend Nate Diaz jibes at the entire UFC roster, calls for July fight

Throughout late 2021 and early 2022, the consensus in the MMA community was that Nate Diaz’s final UFC fight could be his long-awaited grudge match against Dustin Poirier. Diaz, for his part, was adamant that he’d like to fight 'The Diamond' and then retire from the fight game altogether.

The Poirier matchup didn’t materialize, however, as the UFC was seemingly against booking that fight. Regardless, Diaz is adamant about fighting out his UFC contract and recently took to Twitter to jibe at the entire UFC roster. Calling for a fight in July, Diaz said:

“UFC Wass good wit a fight in July is the whole roster scared or what ?”

Check out the tweet below:

Nathan Diaz @NateDiaz209 UFC Wass good wit a fight in July is the whole roster scared or what ? UFC Wass good wit a fight in July is the whole roster scared or what ?

