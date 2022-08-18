"I don't want to put my body through this" - Jose Aldo answers whether he'll retire if he loses to Merab Dvalishvili

Jose Aldo has opened up about a possible retirement timeline if he loses his upcoming fight against Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 278 on Saturday.

In an interview with ESPN MMA's Brett Okamoto, Aldo answered through an interpreter if he would call it quits were he to end up unsuccessful against the Georgian. He said:

"I really don't think that's going to happen [losing to Dvalishvili]. It's not like if something happens, I would take up another contract, get millions out there. I don't want to put my body through this. I don't want to go all through all the sacrifice at one point, because this has been planned. So, we would go to sit down to see how would it be the best way to leave the fighting game, but it would not involve me extending my career much longer."

The Brazilian has been out of action since his impressive win over Rob Font back in December last year. Aldo is currently on a three-fight winning streak that includes huge wins over Marlon Vera and Pedro Munhoz.

Aldo, 35 has made it clear that he wants to end his career as the bantamweight champion, but Dvalishvili has been dominant in recent times, winning his last 7 fights in a row with his last victory against Marlon Moraes at UFC 266.

Watch Jose Aldo talk about his retirement plans below:

Jose Aldo confident of earning title shot with win at UFC 278

The former UFC and WEC featherweight champion last recorded a loss against the Russian Petr Yan in 2020, with Yan beating the Brazilian to claim the vacant bantamweight title. However, Jose Aldo is certain that a win over Dvalishvili would put him straight back into contention for the belt.

In an interview on UFC 278's media day, Aldo stated his goals for the next few months ahead of the highly anticipated clash. He said:

“I actually think that I [should’ve been] fighting for the title. I wanted to fight Aljo [Aljamain Sterling], but he’s going for Dillashaw. I believe if I win this fight, I am actually then the next one up to fight for the belt.”

Current bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling will defend his title against T.J Dillashaw at UFC 280 in October, with the winner of the fight possibly facing Aldo were he to overcome the Georgian on Saturday.

The bantamweight division is stacked with some of the best talent across the UFC, so Aldo will be wary of the threat he faces against No.6-ranked Dvalishvili as he reaches the final stages of his career.

Watch Jose Aldo's UFC 278 media day interview below:

