Jose Aldo pens heartfelt statement addressing retirement after UFC 315 loss: "It's time to move forward"

Jose Aldo recently called it quits and issued an emotional statement following his defeat at UFC 315. Aldo acknowledged the strain on his body while training for MMA bouts at his age, which influenced his decision to retire from combat sports.

Aldo came back from retirement in 2024, hoping to become a champion again. Despite a successful MMA return at UFC 301 last year, the former two-time UFC featherweight champion was coming off a split decision defeat against Mario Bautista at UFC 307. He recently faced Aiemann Zahabi at UFC 315 this past weekend and lost by unanimous decision.

During his post-fight octagon interview, Aldo revealed that it was time for him to permanently leave the sport. The 38-year-old recently took to X to share a lengthy message detailing his retirement decision, writing:

''This may have been my last time inside the Octagon. This week, I faced one of the biggest battles of my life, and it wasn’t against an opponent, but within myself. Over the past few years, I rekindled the dream of becoming a champion once again. I trained as I always did, gave…more than I ever had. But while cutting weight, something inside me said: “You don’t need to do this anymore.”

Also continued:

''And I listened. It’s time to move forward. To live for my wife, for my kids. To celebrate the story I wrote with every war, every belt earned through blood and faith. Thank you, Dana White and @lorenzofertita. Thank you to the UFC. And most of all — thank you, my fans. You were the fuel behind every walk to the cage. You made me a king. If this was my farewell, know that I leave in peace. With a heart full of gratitude and my head held high.''

Aiemann Zahabi discusses fighting at UFC 315 after Jose Aldo's weight miss

Aiemann Zahabi's matchup against Jose Aldo at UFC 315 was initially scheduled for bantamweight, however it was moved up to featherweight after Also was found overweight.

Nevertheless, Zahabi managed to secure a unanimous decision victory and opened up about his bout at the post-fight press conference, saying:

''I was in a terrible spot. I was between a rock and a hard place because the last time they came to Montreal was ten years ago and I don't know if they're coming back...I got everyone coming here. And it's like, 'Do I fight? or Do I not fight?' If I wanted to become a legend, I would have to face adversities. I'd have to win when the odds were against me and I felt like I did that today."

Check out Aiemann Zahabi's comments below (12:36):

