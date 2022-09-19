"Here we are immersed in a sea of immeasurable love!" - Jose Aldo shares emotional pictures with family as they welcome a second child

Jose Aldo recently called it quits on a legendary UFC career, drawing plenty of reactions from the mixed martial arts community. He also shared that on the same day, he welcomed his second child.

Jose Aldo left a touching message regarding the birth of his first son, translating to:

Day of celebration, our long-awaited Jose Aldo III has arrived. It feels like the first time, and we're here with open arms to give you all the love in the world. So beautiful and so small, capable of awakening the greatest feeling: LOVE. And here we are diving in a sea of immeasurable love! How wonderful God is !!! Welcome my son! We love you!

While it is unclear if the birth of Jose Aldo's second child and his retirement are linked, it is hard to ignore the timing of both events and speculate. Widely considered the greatest featherweight of all time, and one of the greatest pound-for-pound mixed martial artists, Aldo will enter the next chapter of his life with a second child.

No longer competing in the UFC, Aldo will presumably have more time with his family. While he hasn't fought more than twice in a year since 2009, training is generally year-round, and in retirement, Aldo will likely find himself with more free time.

Jose Aldo retires from mixed martial arts

After almost a month of speculation following his UFC 278 loss to Merab Dvalishvili, Jose Aldo has announced his retirement from mixed martial arts.

Congratulations @JoseAldoJunior on a legendary run The King of Rio calls it a careerCongratulations @JoseAldoJunior on a legendary run The King of Rio calls it a career 👑 Congratulations @JoseAldoJunior on a legendary run 👏 https://t.co/VvRQwFV0PO

Following a 25-1 start to his career, Aldo has gone just 6-7 in his last 13 fights. He had stated that he would like to make one last title run and would likely retire with a loss at UFC 278. Despite winning three straight fights before the loss, he was unable to get through Dvalishvili, which removed him from title contention in a deep bantamweight division.

With Aldo climbing in age and declining in skill, he has made the decision to walk away from the sport. Although many would have liked to see him go out on top, Aldo's career will go down as one of the best in the sports history and likely gain him entry into the UFC Hall of Fame.

Full story: Jose Aldo ends his MMA career with a UFC Hall of Fame resume.Full story: bit.ly/KingOfRio Jose Aldo ends his MMA career with a UFC Hall of Fame resume. 👑Full story: bit.ly/KingOfRio https://t.co/9HUgK4yGTc

Aldo joins a long list of fighters who have walked away from mixed martial arts in 2022. Although there are some very talented names and former champions on that list, he is easily the greatest talent to hang up his gloves this year.

Tilly @TillyTheOG Man, we’ve had so many great fighters retire this year. Aldo, Rockhold, Joana, Certone, Gadelha, Herrig, Wineland, Moraes, Modafferi, Hall, Zabit etc. Feels like yesterday I was watching them in their primes and then you see them slowly start to fade. Time is precious. #MMA Man, we’ve had so many great fighters retire this year. Aldo, Rockhold, Joana, Certone, Gadelha, Herrig, Wineland, Moraes, Modafferi, Hall, Zabit etc. Feels like yesterday I was watching them in their primes and then you see them slowly start to fade. Time is precious. #MMA

