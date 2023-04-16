Joselyne Edwards' reason for back-to-back weight miss at UFC Kansas City gets shut down by flyweight veteran

UFC bantamweight Joselyne Edwards has given an explanation for missing weight twice in a row ahead of her UFC fights.

The 27-year-old missed weight for the April 15 event by half a pound. Before that, Edwards' was overweight by 1.5 pounds for her fight at UFC 277.

During the post-fight press conference for the UFC Kansas City event, 'La Pantera' revealed that her period started on the day of the weight cut, causing her difficulty in shedding weight.

Edwards added that she missed weight at UFC 277 because the fight was offered to her on short notice.

"Had I lost, I wouldn't have mentioned this because it would sound like an excuse but I got my period earlier than I expected. It was the same day of the weight cut and I was retaining a little extra water. I know some people might have questions as I did miss weight on my previous fight in Texas, but it was a short notice fight and I had to lose a lot of weight in a short period of time and then we realised it was not good for my body to continue at that point," said Joselyne Edwards.

You can check out Edwards' comments below:

Edwards' reasoning did not sit well with UFC flyweight Miranda Maverick, who took to Twitter to share her thoughts on Edwards' comments and told her not to use her period as an excuse for missing weight repeatedly.

"Best not to make excuses. We all have periods and we all know they are a possibility going into weight cuts."

Joselyne Edwards emerges victorious at UFC Kansas City with a controversial decision

The UFC Kansas City fight card started on a controversial note. Joselyne Edwards and Lucie Pudilová went toe-to-toe in a catchweight bout (136.5 pounds) in the first fight of the event.

The bout went the full 15-minute distance and ended in a split decision victory for 'La Pantera'. The three judges scored the bout 29-28, 28-29, and 29-28 in favor of the Panamanian fighter.

The outcome caused outrage in the MMA community as many believed Pudilová to be the rightful victor of that fight. Several MMA personalities took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the decision.

See some of the tweets below:

