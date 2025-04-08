  • home icon
  Josh Emmett shares hilarious five-word response after Lerone Murphy reminds fans of 'CC0's' violent Bryce Mitchell KO while hitting back at critics

Josh Emmett shares hilarious five-word response after Lerone Murphy reminds fans of 'CC0's' violent Bryce Mitchell KO while hitting back at critics

By Subham
Modified Apr 08, 2025 12:44 GMT
Lerone Murphy (left) has reminded fans about Josh Emmett
Lerone Murphy (left) has reminded fans about Josh Emmett's (right) violent Bryce Mitchell (middle) KO. [Image courtesy: Getty Images]

Josh Emmett reacted to Lerone Murphy’s recent X post, which highlighted 'CC0's' vicious Bryce Mitchell knockout. Murphy recently beat Emmett at UFC Vegas 105 via unanimous decision to keep his undefeated streak intact.

Fans criticized 'The Miracle' for his cautious fighting style, since they were unable to witness the thrilling battle they had anticipated. The Brit avoided Emmett's firing zone and made it difficult for the 40-year-old to land powerful blows.

Murphy hit back at fans who criticized the way he fought. 'The Miracle' shared a snap from UFC 296, highlighting the moment the Arizona native knocked out 'Thug Nasty' in round one of their encounter.

Not underestimating his former rival’s strengths, the 33-year-old posted on X:

"You guys must have wanted this to be me? 😅😂 no thanks"
Emmett commented on the post, hinting that a striking-based bout would have been more exciting:

"Would have been more exciting! 🤣"
Lerone Murphy wants a top UFC featherweight next

Undefeated UFC featherweight contender Lerone Murphy (16-0-1) has won six of his nine UFC bouts via decision.

Last weekend at the UFC Vegas 105 post-fight presser, after securing a win, 'The Miracle' called out No. 6-ranked featherweight fighter Brian Ortega:

"Just a fight I’ve been looking at for a while, and obviously, you see Diego Lopes go on to get a title shot after beating him. So I want to take a similar route. I fought Dan Ige, same as Lopes, too, so yeah, man, give me one of them guys."
When asked about how he sees a potential outing with Ortega playing out, he added:

"I finish him. That simple, I finish him. I get better with every fight, I get more experience."

Check out Lerone Murphy's comments below:

Ortega has lost three of his last four bouts. Despite the poor form, 'T-City' (16-4) boasts wins over Yair Rodriguez and Renato Moicano, among others.

