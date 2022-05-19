"He's gonna have his hands full" - Josh Thomson is convinced Jon Jones will struggle against several heavyweights

Jon Jones is planning a 2022 return at heavyweight, and while the former 205-pound great has put on the size to compete a weight class up, former fighter and analyst Josh Thomson believes 'Bones' will be tested thoroughly by the current crop of heavyweight contenders.

In a new episode of Weighing In, Thomson noted a number of difficulties Jones could face, both outside and inside the octagon. On the outside, there's the chance the UFC might book Jones to get beat because he's reportedly only going to fight three more times. Inside the cage, there the issue of time off. Thomson said:

"I know we're talking about Jon Jones, the way that I look at it though ... he's been away for three years? He's been away for longer than Henry Cejudo's been away. And so when you're talking about that, I know that he's coming back and he's probably the most talented fighter we've seen step foot in that cage in terms of skill and just ability, mindset is f***ing phenomenal. All of those things. Will we get the same Jon Jones? That amount of rust, that amount of time off, can he just turn it on against top level competition. Can he do it after three years off?"

Thomson also noted the size of the average top contender in the UFC heavyweight division. He said:

"And you're not doing it against people your size. You're doing it against guys that hit harder, guys that can push you around maybe, guys that can bully you around that are just as big. Ngannou's a big big guy. Stipe's not a small fry either. I'm looking at the guys in the heavyweight division. Ciryl Gane, he's a huge guy. Tom Aspinall, he's big and athletic. These guys are fast, big, and athletic. Jones, he's gonna have his hands full when he gets to the heavyweight division with those top three or four fighters."

Watch Josh Thomson discuss Jon Jones' return at heavyweight below:

Jon Jones' teammate suggests 'Bones' will only fight three more times

Could Jon Jones' heavyweight run be short and sweet? According to Jones' teammate Yorgan De Castro, 'Bones' isn't looking to fight for much longer after taking a run at the heavyweight title. In an interview with MMA Fighting, De Castro said:

"I think Jones fights once or twice more. He told me he’ll fight three times and that’s it."

Jones is currently just 34 years old and could theoretically fight into to his forties. The man who currently holds Jones' former light heavyweight title, Glover Teixeira, is 42 years old. However, it wouldn't be surprising if Jones' plan is to win the belt, re-establish his top position as G.O.A.T., and then walk away.

BONY @JonnyBones real quick picks @RealQuickPicks @JonnyBones Imagine coming back and taking the belt again tho @JonnyBones Imagine coming back and taking the belt again tho I’ve been imagining it for over two years now, I genuinely believe winning this heavyweight championship is in my destiny. It’s already been written. I just need to keep my nose in the dirt for now and keep working, everything else will take care of itself. twitter.com/RealQuickPicks… I’ve been imagining it for over two years now, I genuinely believe winning this heavyweight championship is in my destiny. It’s already been written. I just need to keep my nose in the dirt for now and keep working, everything else will take care of itself. twitter.com/RealQuickPicks…

