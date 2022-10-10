"That's the greatest video ever"– Josh Thomson goes gaga over Jack Black's funny narcissistic song

Josh Thomson was all praises for Jack Black's hilarious narcissistic song from his monologue on the SNL (Saturday Night Live) episode that aired on January 19, 2002. Black -- an American comedian, actor, and musician -- put forth a funny performance on the show wherein he portrayed the role of a narcissistic host.

The performance witnessed Jack Black sing alongside 'The Strokes,' a rock band from New York. An excerpt from the song's lyrics has been noted below:

"For the first time in my life, I can see that the lucky one is not me but you 'cause you get to see me! The most talented man that the world has ever seen. It's me!"

Watch Black's song in the video below:

On the latest edition of Weighing In, former UFC lightweight Josh Thomson and former MMA referee 'Big' John McCarthy discussed the importance of enjoying life. 'The Punk' suggested that he genuinely believes in living life to the fullest.

Addressing the Jack Black monologue, Thomson jestingly alluded to being a narcissist and stated:

"Yes! That's the greatest video ever. He is [Jack Black], oh man, I saw that video, and I was thinking to myself, 'That is my new entrance song.'"

Thomson continued:

"If I could use that as a walkout for my fights, I would have used that thing on repeat every single day. That's the greatest thing ever. I thought it was amazing, amazing! John, really, that's how I approach life."

Josh Thomson lightheartedly explained that he has some of the craziest thoughts ever. Meanwhile, John McCarthy jested that Thomson feels as though it's his world and everyone else is lucky that he allows them to live in it. 'The Punk' jokingly agreed with McCarthy.

Watch Thomson discuss the topic at 1:05 in the video below:

Josh Thomson on fighters who change their style to be more exciting

In an episode of the Weighing In podcast earlier this year, Josh Thomson chimed in on fighters who change their fighting style to be more fan-friendly and exciting. The former UFC star disapproved of the fighters doing it and advised them to focus solely on winning instead.

Josh Thomson proceeded to cite the example of legendary golfer Tiger Woods and how his winning ways helped him overcome the controversies in his personal life. Advising fighters to focus on winning as that's what ultimately determines their legacy, 'The Punk' said:

"I had this quote that just winning solves everything. People will forget about all your past, what indiscretion... They will forget about all that stuff and just focus on your winning if you start doing that."

Watch Thomson's assessment in the video below:

