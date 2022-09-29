"Winning solves everything" - Josh Thomson has some words of wisdom for fighters who change their style to be exciting

Josh Thomson recently advised fighters to focus more on winning, as that is what would determine a fighter's legacy.

On a recent episode of the Weighing In podcast, hosts Josh Thomson and John McCarthy discussed the desperation of the fighters to be "entertaining" at times just to please the crowds and get more fights. According to Thomson, success will eventually follow suit if the fighters are consistent and keep on winning their fights.

Citing examples of famous personalities and how their winning records helped them get past their controversial pasts, 'The Punk' said:

"I had this quote that just winning solves everything. People will forget about all your past, what discretions...they will forget about all that stuff and just focus on your winning if you start doing that."

"Look at guys you know and I always use Tiger Woods. Cheated on his wife, car accidents, all these things start. He won one Masters or whatever it was and all of a sudden no one gave a s**t about what happened...If you continue to be successful people will forget about that s**t. So, when you're talking about your fighting game, just go out there and get the job done. You can't be denied forever."

You can check out the latest episode of Weighing In podcast below:

Josh Thomson believes Robert Whittaker could be trouble for Khmazat Chimaev in a potential middleweight matchup

While appearing on a recent episode of his Weighing In podcast, Josh Thomson gave his thoughts on Khamzat Chimaev's potential move to the middleweight division.

According to 'The Punk', Chimaev should make his potential middleweight debut against Paulo Costa, followed by others like Marvin Vettori. He stated:

"I think Whittaker is just all-around, too many weapons. I could be wrong. I think if we see him fight Paulo Costa and has a great performance, we see him fight Marvin Vettori and has a great performance... Probably skip Whittaker and go to whoever's the champ at the time, whether it's Pereira or whether it's Izzy."

However, the podcaster feels that 'Borz' should skip Robert Whittaker, as he is an opponent who has the ability to "push him [Chimaev]" to his limits:

"Robert Whittaker's probably the guy you try to keep away from him. I think Robert Whittaker, he's someone that's going to really push him."

Check out Josh Thomson discuss Khamzat Chimaev's potential move to middleweight below:

