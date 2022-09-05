"He's a nerd"- Josh Thomson has some harsh words for Mark Zuckerberg after watching the famous MMA training video

Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg recently released a video of himself training in mixed martial arts, which surprised many fans. While many in the MMA world supported Zuckerberg, former MMA fighter Josh Thomson had a different reaction.

Although Thomson did give Zuckerberg credit for training in mixed martial arts, he did so following some harsh words for the multi-billionaire. Speaking on his Weighing In podcast with co-host John McCarthy, Thomson stated:

"Let's be honest, I mean, he's a nerd. He's someone that is very isolated to himself because he is worth so much money. He doesn't probably have hardly any friends because he has so much money so for him to be out there doing this and letting it be known, I gotta tip my hat to him a little bit. I'm not a big Zuckerberg fan, never have been, but to be honest, it's kinda cool to see."

While Thomson admitted to not being a fan of Zuckerberg, he did at least offer some encouraging words. Despite Zuckerberg being worth nearly $60 billion, his willingness to train in mixed martial arts has to impress even those who dislike him. It is not everyday that people with that much wealth are willing to do activities such as training in combat sports.

Watch Josh Thomson's comments on Mark Zuckerberg (starting at the 1:22:15 mark) below:

Could see Mark Zuckerberg compete in an MMA match?

Although Mark Zuckerberg has shown that he trains in mixed martial arts, it is highly doubtful we will ever see him compete in an actual mixed martial arts event. Fans did throw out a list of potential opponents in response to his video. The names ranged from fellow billionaires Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos to people in the mixed martial arts world such as Joe Rogan and Paddy Pimblett.

The latter previously called out Zuckerberg following his victory at UFC London, claiming that the Facebook CEO is the biggest bully in the world for deleting his Instagram. Between the mixed martial arts training video and his responses to fighters in his comments, Zuckerberg appears to be a fan of the UFC so it is likely he saw Pimblett's comments.

With fighters such as UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski, UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling, former double champion Conor McGregor, and UFC middleweight contender Alex Pereira responding to him, Zuckerberg could likely get access to the best training in the world.

UFC middleweight Derek Brunson went a different route when trying to find a matchup for Zuckerberg, suggesting he fights Jake Paul. Brunson's reasoning behind the suggestion was that the former YouTuber would jump all over the fight, likely due to the attention a fight containing Zuckerberg would bring, a statement UFC lightweight Terrance McKinney disagreed with.

Derek Brunson @DerekBrunson Mark Zuckerberg vs Jake Paul . Now we all know Jake Paul would jump all over that Mark Zuckerberg vs Jake Paul . Now we all know Jake Paul would jump all over that 😂😂😂

Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney @twrecks155 @DerekBrunson Jake ain’t about that life even if it’s against the alienoid. It’s like in Hitch his skills are within a small zone you step outside that zone and you’re gettin slapped by will smith. @DerekBrunson Jake ain’t about that life even if it’s against the alienoid. It’s like in Hitch his skills are within a small zone you step outside that zone and you’re gettin slapped by will smith.

While we are unlikely to ever see Mark Zuckerberg's skills put to the test, the idea of someone who has long seemed so unrelatable entering the octagon is intriguing.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by C. Naik