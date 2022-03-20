"I'm sick of you" - Paddy Pimblett calls out Mark Zuckerberg after win over Kazula Vargas at UFC London

Paddy Pimblett definitely holds a grudge against Mark Zuckerberg after his Instagram account was banned on two separate occasions.

The fighter lashed out at the Facebook CEO and called him out after his win over Kazula Vargas at UFC London.

Zuckerberg, one of the world's most influential individuals, owns Meta Platforms, which has controlled Instagram alongside Facebook and WhatsApp for years.

During a post-fight interview with Michael Bisping, Pimblett was asked who he would like to take on for his next fight.

Pimblett replied:

"Mark Zuckerberg. I'm sick of you. You know what I mean, I'm sick of you. Show my Instagram. For all I do is help charities, and help people with mental health problems. You are the biggest bully in the world."

Watch the post-fight interview of Paddy Pimblett below:

Pimblett is coming off a stunning victory over Rodrigo Vargas as he submitted Vargas via rear-naked-choke towards the end of the first round at UFC London.

Paddy Pimblett talks about his feud with Instagram

Pimblett was asked about the reason for his Instagram account being banned during the pre-fight conference for UFC London.

'The Baddy' responded by pointing out the hypocrisy of social media platforms like Instagram and Facebook. Pimblett detailed how Instagram's efforts to combat bullies and online trolls were ineffective.

Explaining the incident behind his Instagram account getting banned, Pimblett said:

"The lad had never been to a football match before and his dad just died so I wanted to do something nice for him. So, people started commenting disgusting things about him. So, I had back and forths with them and then the last one was for little baby Lee... He's got brain tumor, cancer. He's got all sorts of things wrong with him and he's three years old. He's got no hair because of all the chemotherapy and some absolute disgusting piece of sh*t commented something horrible about him. I've got morals... I reported the comment and I got it with a notification back twenty minutes later, 'This comment does not go against our community guidelines so we will not remove it'. So, then I called him a piece of s**t. I said 'You dirty piece of s**t. You are a piece of vermin on my shoe' and the next day my account was disabled."

Check out the pre-fight conference video below:

Edited by wkhuff20