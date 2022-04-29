"I know Bellator would take him, I know ONE would take him" - Josh Thomson lists Francis Ngannou and his situation with UFC amid boxing rumors

Josh Thomson recently discussed UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou and his future in the UFC.

In a recent episode of Weighing Interjection, Thomson was of the view that Ngannou should pursue a fight with Tyson Fury first rather than re-signing a deal with UFC. The podcaster also explored alternative options for 'The Predator' stating that promotions like Bellator, ONE, and PFL would be more than willing to sign with him.

Speaking about the UFC heavyweight champion's current situation, Thomson said:

"Can't he just go do the boxing fight and the UFC contract still be available to him afterwards?... Someone was talking about if he wants to bring the UFC along. Why the hell would you bring UFC along?...Why would you want to split your money with them? They may help try to help market you more. I don't think you're gonna bring enough marketing to the table that Tyson Fury can't bring for you. My point is go do the boxing fight regardless of whatever happens...I know if UFC doesn't want him, I know Bellator would take him and ONE will take him, PFL would love to have him."

Watch Josh Thomson give his opinion on Francis Ngannou below:

Francis Ngannou has been engaged in a dispute with the UFC regarding pay issues. The heavyweight champ made it clear that he won't be re-signing with the promotion unless he is offered a better pay.

Ngannou will be out for several months, possibly until next year, while he recovers from a knee injury. He currently has no fights left on his UFC contract, which is slated to expire in December.

There have also been talks about a potential boxing fight between Tyson Fury and 'The Predator' in 2023. It remains to be seen whether or not this match will come to fruition.

Francis Ngannou talks about his current contract status with UFC

On a recent episode of Ariel Helwani's The MMA Hour, current UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou revealed that there has been no progress in his negotiations with the promotion. He said the situation arose despite several meetings with the promotion's boss Dana White and Chief Business Officer Hunter Campbell.

Speaking about his dinner meetings with the UFC's concerned authorities, 'The Predator' said:

"we had a meeting with the – I would say a dinner – with the UFC. And that wasn’t about a contract situation. It was just to clear the air because it is clear that at this point, we have to clear the air."

"It was just to try to clean things out, speak things out; and we kind of like, speak. And I was speaking about my frustration. But also, I had to go back home because it’s not a thing that’s supposed to be solved in one night, or over one dinner or two dinner. So, I think it might take some time.”

Watch Francis Ngannou’s conversation with Ariel Helwani in the video below:

