"He has got the confidence to go forward" - Michael Bisping gives prediction on fantasy Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou bout

Michael Bisping recently shared his thoughts on how a boxing match between Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou would go if they ever met in the ring.

The former UFC Hall of Famer recently interacted with his fans in a live session over his YouTube channel. During the interaction, the middleweight champ also answered several questions posed to him by the audience.

During the exchange, one of his subscribers inquired about his thoughts on a potential boxing match between Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou. Bisping said Fury would "box" Ngannou's head off in response. However, he believes that given the amount of power in the UFC champion's arms, 'The Predator' would be able to take it and also hit back.

Giving his take on the fantasy matchup, 'The Count' said:

"I think I would like to see it. I would want to see Francis Ngannou make ridiculous amounts of money. I think Tyson Fury would box his [Ngannou's] head off. But Francis is a big man, he can take it, you know. We have all been beaten here and there...you know, he would go in there, he would have a fight, he would have a punching chance. You never know... Francis hits ridiculously hard. If he can connect, you never know. And he has got the confidence to go forward."

You can check out Michael Bisping's prediction on the fantasy Fury vs. Ngannou bout below:

'Gypsy King' is coming off a big win against Dillian Whyte to retain his WBC Heavyweight Title against 'The Body Snatcher'. Fury defeated his opponent in round six on Saturday with a perfectly timed uppercut knockout.

With this victory, the 33-year-old now holds a win record of 32 out of his 33 matches. His only draw came against Deontay Wilder in 2018.

Bob Arum on a potential Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou fight

Bob Arum seems quite interested in a potential contest between 'Gypsy King' and UFC Heavyweight Champion Francis Ngannou as the Top Rank Boxing promoter wants to co-promote the fight with Dana White, despite their ongoing feud.

Appearing in a recent interview with Fight HUB TV, the boxing promoter said:

“Yeah, why not? That would be a great thing to happen. I think the MMA guy has an ACL that has been operated on. So, he’ll be ready next year. That fight will do absolutely tremendous business.”

Watch the full interview with Bob Arum as he talks about a potential Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou fight below:

