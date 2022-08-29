"I don't see Masvidal getting one" - Josh Thomson sides with Daniel Cormier in his Twitter beef with Jorge Masvidal

Josh Thomson recently addressed Daniel Cormier's remarks about a possible match between Leon Edwards and Jorge Masvidal.

In a recent episode of DC & RC, Daniel Cormier advised Leon Edwards not to take up a fight against Jorge Masvidal. Cormier mentioned how Masvidal failed to call out 'Rocky' during his prime and claimed that Edwards should do the same now that he is the division's champ.

However, Cormier's comments did not sit well with 'Gamebred' and started a Twitter feud between the two.

Jorge Masvidal UFC @GamebredFighter Guess you’re still butt hurt since I didn’t do the interview you requested on your weak YouTube channel during my fight week. I know you needed my name to produce some sort of views since Ariel went solo and you became a has been. Just make sure when Dana calls and you tells 1/2 Guess you’re still butt hurt since I didn’t do the interview you requested on your weak YouTube channel during my fight week. I know you needed my name to produce some sort of views since Ariel went solo and you became a has been. Just make sure when Dana calls and you tells 1/2

Daniel Cormier @dc_mma twitter.com/GamebredFighte… Jorge Masvidal UFC @GamebredFighter Guess you’re still butt hurt since I didn’t do the interview you requested on your weak YouTube channel during my fight week. I know you needed my name to produce some sort of views since Ariel went solo and you became a has been. Just make sure when Dana calls and you tells 1/2 Guess you’re still butt hurt since I didn’t do the interview you requested on your weak YouTube channel during my fight week. I know you needed my name to produce some sort of views since Ariel went solo and you became a has been. Just make sure when Dana calls and you tells 1/2 Jorge you’ve always been the man, Malik stay off his page. I stand by what I said. You don’t get unlimited title fights Malki, beat Durinho get to 1-3 in last 4 and maybe get a title shot. See Malki now you got me disrespecting my friend Jorge Jorge you’ve always been the man, Malik stay off his page. I stand by what I said. You don’t get unlimited title fights Malki, beat Durinho get to 1-3 in last 4 and maybe get a title shot. See Malki now you got me disrespecting my friend Jorge 😊 twitter.com/GamebredFighte…

In a recent episode of the Weighing In podcast, Josh Thomson backed Daniel Cormier and stated that he doesn't see UFC President Dana White booking a fight between Leon Edwards and Jorge Masvidal.Thomson suggested Edwards to fight Colby Covington instead:

"If Leon wanted to get a money fight in before that [trilogy fight with Kamaru Usman], he might want to try to get that Colby fight in. But I don't see Masvidal getting one. I don't see it. I don't think Dana's [White] going to do it."

Leon Edwards recently squared off against Kamaru Usman in a highly anticipated rematch at the main event of UFC 278 with Usman's welterweight title on the line. 'Rocky' shocked the world when he handed 'The Nigerian Nightmare' the first loss of his UFC career to become the new welterweight champ.

It has been speculated that Usman and Edwards will face each other in a trilogy fight early next year, possibly in England.

| Full video: Dana White reveals he's interested in Leon Edwards vs. Kamaru Usman 3 in England and is "serious, but not serious" about doing it at Wembley. #UFC278 | Full video: bit.ly/3AfEdeG Dana White reveals he's interested in Leon Edwards vs. Kamaru Usman 3 in England and is "serious, but not serious" about doing it at Wembley.#UFC278 | Full video: bit.ly/3AfEdeG https://t.co/JDc7NpKPm1

Daniel Cormier explains what Leon Edwards winning the welterweight title means for Khamzat Chimaev

In a recent episode of 3 Rounds with DC!, Cormier termed Chimaev as the "biggest loser" in the aftermath of UFC 278. The former UFC double champ explained how Chimaev was in line for the title shot if he beat Nate Diaz in their upcoming bout at UFC 279.

However, with the confirmation of the trilogy fight between Kamaru Usman and Leon Edwards, Chimaev's claim to the title shot has been put on hold for the time being.

'DC' said:

"I think last weekend he did not understand that he was the biggest loser in the Usman versus Leon situation because he was in line. All he had to do was get past Diaz. All he had to do, get past Diaz, you fight for the championship."

Daniel Cormier added:

"I feel like for Chimaev, this [fight with Nate Diaz] is just another scalp on his resume because I don't know if this win necessarily puts him closer than he already is to a championship fight. And because of the result last weekend, he'll need one more. I just wonder who that one more is going to come against. If he beats Diaz, does he get Covington next?"

