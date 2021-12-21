Josh Thomson warns Jake Paul about bringing 'YouTube nonsense' around Khabib Nurmagomedov

Jake Paul has expressed interest in making a switch to MMA after his recent success in the world of boxing. The YouTuber-turned boxer is confident that he can do just as well in MMA and wants to train with Khabib Nurmagomedov and Javier Mendez.

While that may sound like a great move for someone starting their pro-MMA career, former UFC fighter, and Nurmagomedov's AKA teammate, Josh Thompson has a warning for 'The Problem Child'.

During a recent episode of Weighing In, Thompson explained that Jake Paul could certainly receive the training and guidance he needs to become an MMA fighter at AKA. However, he also warned the younger Paul that he wouldn't be able to get away with his shenanigans around 'The Eagle' and his Russian crew. Thompson said:

"I'm going to tell you this right now. You bring that type of YouTube nonsense, bulls**t talk around Khabib and the Russians, son, it's not going to be what you think it is. Do I think they can help him become an MMA guy? Yes!"

You can catch the full episode of Weighing In below:

Former UFC fighter Josh Thompson shares a great bond with Khabib Nurmagomedov. Thompson trained with the former UFC lightweight kingpin and also cornered him for some of his earlier fights in the UFC.

Jake Paul calls out several UFC stars for a boxing match

Jake Paul’s stock has seen a tremendous rise in just five fights. This puts the social media star in a much better position to secure more lucrative fights. After his impressive win over 'T-Wood', the Cleveland native called out some of the most popular names in the UFC, including Conor McGregor, Kamaru Usman, Nate Diaz, and Jorge Masvidal.

At the post-fight press conference, Jake Paul also sent a message to UFC president Dana White. Here's what Paul said:

"I just knocked out a five-time UFC champion and embarrassed your whole company. Please let me get Kamaru Usman, please let me get Diaz, please let me get Masvidal, please let me get McGregor. Because I'm going to embarrass them too. I promise you that Dana. I promise you that."

You can watch Jake Paul send a message to Dana White below:

Also Read Article Continues below

WATCH: Will we ever see Jake Paul inside the Octagon?

Edited by Jack Cunningham