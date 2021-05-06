Donald Cerrone claims Joshua Fabia was beaten up in a bar fight

Donald Cerrone has shared an interesting anecdote about Diego Sanchez's coach, Joshua Fabia. According to 'Cowboy', Fabia was "whipped" by one of his friends in a bar fight.

Cerrone is currently preparing for his upcoming bout against Alex Morono at UFC Vegas 26. The 38-year-old has failed to win any of his last five UFC fights.

Speaking to media ahead of UFC Vegas 26, Donald Cerrone claimed Joshua Fabia was boasting about his alleged "death punch" when he had a scuffle with his friend in a bar in New Mexico. Much to Fabia's despair, the punch proved to be of no use, according to Donald Cerrone.

"I never have (met Joshua Fabia). I never ever have. I know the guy that whipped his a*s at the bar. I used to train with the guy and that kid was talking about his death punch and how he was going to kill the dude, and my buddy whipped his little mot*******ing a*s all over the bar. So the death punch did not work. It was unsuccessful; this guy no longer fights, no longer trains. He just said, ‘I’ll beat your a*s.’ Then he did. The MMA community in New Mexico had a chuckle over that," said Cerrone.

Donald Cerrone was scheduled to fight Diego Sanchez at UFC Vegas 26

Donald Cerrone was originally supposed to go up against Diego Sanchez at UFC Vegas 26. However, the bout was called off after Sanchez was released from the promotion.

Sanchez recently posted a pair of videos to his Instagram handle where he was seen interacting with the UFC's commentating team. Joshua Fabia abruptly intervened in the meeting and unleashed some harsh words at the promotion - a major reason behind Sanchez's release.

Dana White also chimed in to express his displeasure with the way Fabia muscled in the meeting. The UFC president referred to Fabia as a "creep" and "bats**t nuts".

Following Sanchez's departure from the promotion, UFC replaced him with Alex Moreno as Cerrone's opponent for UFC Vegas 26.

Moreno is currently 7-4 in UFC. His last fight was against Anthony Pettis, which resulted in a unanimous decision to win for 'Showtime'.