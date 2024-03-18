Joshua Pacio hopes to complete "unfinished business" with Jarred Brooks: "I want the trilogy to be this year"

ONE strawweight MMA world champion Joshua Pacio wants to settle once and for all what he deems as an "unfinished business" between him and American rival Jarred Brooks. And, if possible, he wants it to happen this year.

The two top strawweight fighters met at ONE 166: Qatar on March 1, where 'The Passion' reclaimed the strawweight MMA gold from 'The Monkey God', who took it from him in their first title showdown in December 2022.

Joshua Pacio, however, got the belt back in the most unconventional of ways, after Brooks was disqualified in the opening round for executing an illegal slam that saw the Filipino fighter hit the canvas head first.

Such move is phohibited under existing ONE Championship rules and merits automatic disqualification, leaving the Indiana native no choice but to surrender his world title in favor of Pacio.

The rivals, however, have spoken with each other and straightened things out, and they are now looking forward to having a trilogy fight at some point.

Lions Nation MMA standout Pacio said he hopes his third fight with Brooks takes place this year and preferrably in the Philippines.

He shared this during a media event recently hosted by ONE Championship in Manila, saying:

"It's really just Jarred. For me it's unfinished business. I want the trilogy to be this year. I'm hoping it would be in the Philippines."

ONE 166 was the first-ever live on-ground event of ONE in the country of Qatar, which took place at the Lusail Sports Arena. Its replay is available for free to North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription.

Joshua Pacio hopes strawweight gold is just the start for Lions Nation MMA

Joshua Pacio did not envision reclaiming the ONE strawweight MMA world title by way of disqualification but is nonetheless pleased that he got it back. And he hopes it could be the start of more success not only for him but also his team Lions Nation MMA.

'The Passion' found his way to his new team after leaving his longtime camp of Team Lakay early last year, joining former Lakay teammates and ONE champions Eduard Folayang, Honorio Banario, and Kevin Belingon.

In an interview with The MMA Superfan, the 28-year-old champion shared he is happy to be part of Lions Nation MMA and is hoping that they as a team achieve more championship success moving forward.

He said:

"Of course, it's just the beginning for Lions Nation MMA. We haven't even celebrated our first year anniversary [and we already have a world title]. Just imagine the months and years to come. I'm manifesting multiple belts to come for our gym."

Watch the interview below:

Joshua Pacio made his promotional debut in November 2017 and has won 13 of his 17 matches to date, including his last two.