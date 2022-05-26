Joshua Pacio vs. Jarred Brooks for the ONE Strawweight World Title postponed from ONE 158

ONE Championship announced a huge change to ONE 158 after the original headliners, Joshua Pacio and Jarred Brooks faced a scheduling conflict.

The official Twitter page of the promotion revealed the full card for the June 3 event and noted the change in the headlining bout. The caption read:

“The originally scheduled match between Joshua Pacio and Jarred Brooks for the ONE Strawweight World Title has unfortunately been postponed due to a scheduling conflict.”

Check out the tweet below:

ONE Championship @ONEChampionship



#WeAreONE #ONEChampionship The originally scheduled match between Joshua Pacio and Jarred Brooks for the ONE Strawweight World Title has unfortunately been postponed due to a scheduling conflict. The originally scheduled match between Joshua Pacio and Jarred Brooks for the ONE Strawweight World Title has unfortunately been postponed due to a scheduling conflict.#WeAreONE #ONEChampionship

Since his arrival in ONE Championship, ‘The Monkey God’ has targeted Pacio’s world title. After climbing the ranks and winning a world title eliminator against Bokang Masunyane at ONE 156, Brooks finally earned the right to challenge ‘The Passion’ for the belt.

Unfortunately, Brooks and fans alike are going to have to wait a little bit longer as their bout will be pushed to a later date.

Instead, ONE 158 will now be headlined by a world title eliminator between No.5-ranked featherweight Muay Thai contender Tawanchai PK.Saempetch and Dutch striker Niclas Larsen. The winner of their bout will be the next challenger for Petchmorakot Petchyindee’s world title.

Fans are excited for the featured matchups on ONE 158

With the full card for ONE 158 now revealed, fans are flocking to the comments section of ONE Championship’s post to express their excitement.

Four heavyweight bouts will take place in the event, with Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida finding an opponent in Simon Carson for an MMA clash. The Rade Opacic and Guto Inocente kickboxing bout originally scheduled for ONE 157 will also be a part of the event.

Two more heavyweight matchups are scheduled to feature on the lead card, and one fan is pumped for all the heavyweight action. The fan said:

“Too many heavyweight! Interesting 👏”

Other fans are also excited about the lead card matchup between Adrian Mattheis and Alex Silva, especially after the controversial ending to their first meeting. One fan said:

“@alexsilva1010 🇧🇷🥋was robbed last time! Time to get one back!! 🔥🔥”

Finally, the main card matchup between No.4-ranked Fabricio Andrade and No.2-ranked Kwon Won Il could potentially produce the next challenger for John Lineker’s ONE bantamweight world title. A fan is looking forward to it, saying:

“Pretty Boy” 🇰🇷 vs “Wonder Boy” 🇧🇷 gonna be Fireworks!! 🔥🔥🔥 No.1 contender for the NEXT Title shot! 🏆 "

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by David Andrew