Joshua Pacio says Jarred Brooks’ villainous character isn’t a true reflection of him: “He’s a good guy”

Jarred Brooks is made to be the bad guy, but that does not mean he's a bad guy. 'The Monkey God' closed out his trilogy with Joshua Pacio at ONE 171: Qatar earlier this month, delivering another exciting instant classic between two of the best strawweights in the world.

Unfortunately for Brooks, the night belonged to Pacio who secured a sensational come-from-behind TKO over Brooks to claim the undisputed ONE strawweight MMA world championship.

Through much of their rivalry, Brooks has been the designated villain, trash-talking his opponent in interviews and on social me. However, when push comes to shove, both fighters know that the animosity between them is all for show. Speaking at the ONE 171 post-fight press conference, Pacio said:

"I know the caliber of athlete he is. He's a very high-level wrestler, and I respect him so much. So when you watch him, he's that guy, he's that bad guy in the movie, but honestly he's a good guy."

Chatri Sityodtong dubs Joshua Pacio the best strawweight in the world following ONE 171: Qatar

With the win over Jarred Brooks, Joshua Pacio secured his 23rd career victory and etched his name in the ONE history books as a six-time ONE strawweight MMA world champion.

ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong also believes that 'The Passion' cemented his status as the best strawweight fighter in the world:

"I think for sure, Joshua cemented his status as the number one strawweight in the world. There's no question about that. Yeah, that was an epic performance."

With a 66 percent finish rate, including five knockouts and four wins via submission, Pacio has proven himself to be one of the most dangerous fighters in all of ONE Championship—regardless of weight class.

The only question that remains is, what's next for the Filipino fan favorite now that he's once again sitting atop the strawweight MMA throne?

If you missed any of the action, you can watch the full ONE 171: Qatar replay on demand via watch.onefc.com.

