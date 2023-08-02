Joshua Pacio shares story Jarred Brooks told him: “That’s how dedicated he is”

Joshua Pacio offered up an interesting tidbit about Jarred Brooks’ training tactics during a recent interview with ONE Championship.

This Friday night, ‘The Monkey God’ will make his return to the ring eight months after his ONE strawweight world title-winning performance against former champion Joshua Pacio at ONE 164 last year. Next, Jarred Brooks will attempt to add another 26 pounds of gold to his collection as he faces defending ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci at ONE Fight Night 13.

Having shared the Circle with Brooks, Joshua Pacio knows a thing or two about how talented ‘The Monkey God’ is. During a recent interview with the promotion, ‘The Passion’ revealed an interesting bit of information on how Brooks continues to improve his grappling game.

“I know how dedicated he is, he told me a story about how he loves to hop from multiple jiu-jitsu gyms in his area just to learn and train with the best,” Pacio said. “That’s how dedicated he is.”

Standing in Jarred Brooks’ way of making ONE Championship history will be arguably the best submission grappler in the world today, Mikey Musumeci.

‘Darth Rigatoni’ steps into his third world title defense having bested every man that has stepped inside the Circle with him. That includes Japanese grappling legend Masakazu Imanari, BJJ standout Cleber Sousa, Combat Sambo world champion Gantumur Bayanduuren, and IBJJF world champion Osamah Almarwai. Will Musumeci add another reigning ONE world champion to his hit list?

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 13 live and for free in U.S. primetime on August 4.

ONE Championship @ONEChampionship



| Aug 4 at 8PM ET

Watch Live on Prime Can Jarred Brooks claim a second throne when he challenges flyweight submission grappling king Mikey Musumeci at ONE Fight Night 13 on @primevideo? #ONEFightNight13 | Aug 4 at 8PM ETWatch Live on Prime pic.twitter.com/hSdPqLSuVz