Joshua Pacio tempted by mixed rules clash vs Prajanchai, Jonathan Di Bella: “Why not? Those two fights are great”

Reigning ONE strawweight MMA world champion Joshua Pacio wouldn't mind having some fun inside the Circle before his next title defense.

The 29-year-old Filipino powerhouse, who defended his spot atop the throne at ONE 171: Qatar, hasn't had his next fight scheduled just yet. That said, he's happy to mix things up with athletes from other disciplines.

"MMA or mixed rules? Why not? Those two fights are great. I want to try that also," the Lions Nation MMA athlete told ONE Championship when asked about a potential meeting against Jonathan Di Bella or Prajanchai PK Saenchai.

Trending

"If we can do the first round kickboxing, then move to grappling, then round three MMA, I think that’s a really fun fight. If ONE gives that opportunity, we’ll grab that," he added.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Like Joshua Pacio, Di Bella and Prajanchai have 26 pounds of gold in their trophy cabinet.

Prajanchai recaptured his ONE strawweight Muay Thai world title against Joseph Lasiri during their heated rematch at ONE Friday Fights 46 in December 2023.

Last year, he secured two-sport world championship status when he beat Di Bella by unanimous decision in their strawweight kickboxing world title tiff in Bangkok, Thailand.

In his last outing, the PK Saenchai Muaythaigym representative ripped through British slugger Ellis Badr Barboza with a fine TKO to successfully defend his Muay Thai gold for the first time.

Di Bella, meanwhile, earned the ONE interim strawweight kickboxing world title with a solid five-round showing against former two-division, two-sport world champion Sam-A Gaiyanghadao at ONE 172 this past March.

The Canadian-Italian dynamite excelled against the Thai veteran across all areas to impress all three judges at ringside.

On Joshua Pacio's end, the 29-year-old fighter left no doubt in his trilogy versus Jarred Brooks at ONE 171: Qatar in February.

After he bagged the crown via disqualification in the Lusail Sports Arena last year, the Filipino combatant wrapped things up against 'The Monkey God' early with a barrage of strikes late in round two.

While Joshua Pacio remains eager to stick in his lane and continue extending his reign atop the MMA division, he seems ready to throw down with fellow ONE world champions under a different ruleset if given the chance.

Joshua Pacio discusses potential move to flyweight

Apart from hinting at a mixed rules all-champ showdown, Joshua Pacio revealed that he's ready to take his talents to the flyweight division once he's done his duties as a divisional king in the talent-jammed strawweight bracket.

The 29-year-old athlete, who's packed up some muscles over the years, admitted that he's naturally grown into the 135-pound limit of the flyweight bracket.

With safety and acing the hydration test a top priority, he thinks a permanent move up could be in the offing within the next 24 months. 'The Passion' told ONE Championship previously:

"After one or two years, if I have a hard time with weight, I think I’ll go up to flyweight because we can’t compromise my performance just to make weight. I’m a natural flyweight, and I’m the only one who can go down to strawweight fully hydrated."

"I’m still happy fighting in this weight class. I feel strong, I feel light. If I can still operate at the highest level here at strawweight, then I’ll stay."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author James De Rozario James De Rozario is a sports journalist passionate about mixed martial arts, football, hockey, and F1.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.