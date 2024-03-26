Judge and referee assignments locked in for UFC 300 headliner and co-main event bout, per reports

It appears as though the judges and referee assignments for both the main event and co-main event of UFC 300 have been determined and finalized.

The historic event is scheduled to take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Apr. 13th and will feature three title fights for the light heavyweight championship, women's strawweight championship and 'BMF' title. According to a report by MMA Junkie's John Morgan, longtime official Herb Dean will be assigned to the main event, while Jason Herzog will be assigned to the co-main event.

In terms of the judging assignments, the trio of Derek Clearly, Sal D'Amato and Ron McCarthy will handle the light heavyweight title main event between Alex Pereira and Jamahal Hill. Judges Mike Bell, Ben Cartlidge and Chris Lee will be assigned to the women's strawweight title fight between Zhang Weili and Yan Xiaonan.

Tweet regarding UFC 300 assignments [Image courtesy: @mma_orbit - X]

UFC 300 is expected to have plenty of attention, especially with a stacked card from the prelims to the main card, so it will be interesting to see whether there will be any scrutiny depending on what transpires in the main and co-main event bouts.

Jamahal Hill claims he will make a statement against Alex Pereira at UFC 300

Jamahal Hill is motivated to regain the title he never lost when he challenges Alex Pereira for the light heavyweight championship in the main event of UFC 300.

Hill was unfortunately forced to relinquish the title last July after rupturing his Achilles, which resulted in the promotion booking a vacant title fight between Pereira and Jiri Prochazka at UFC 295. Ahead of his octagon return, 'Sweet Dreams' made it clear that he intends to finish 'Poatan'.

In a video uploaded to his YouTube channel, Hill said that he will defeat Pereira in the area in which he is at his strongest. He mentioned that 'Poatan's kickboxing background won't serve him well in their bout and intends to knock him out. He said:

"This is a completely different sport [than kickboxing]. I have been doing MMA for years. I have been bred in MMA, and whenever I do fight him [Pereira], standing, I will knock him out."

Tweet regarding Hill's bout against Pereira [Image courtesy: @sportskeedaMMA - X]