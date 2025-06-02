Julianna Peña accuses Kayla Harrison of PED cheating ahead of UFC 316, slams promotion's new drug testing program

With UFC 316 fast-approaching, Julianna Peña has ramped up her trash talk ahead of her women's bantamweight title defense against Kayla Harrison. Peña has accused her upcoming opponent of using performance-enhancing drugs.

She said as much in a recent interview with the MMA Junkie's Mike Bohn, claiming that PED usage has never been a topic of interest regarding any of her other fights. Harrison is the exception, and Peña believes she knows why that is the case.

"In the history of my entire career since 2013 with the UFC, never has PED use or steroids ever been a hot topic or something that has ever been discussed about any of potential or opponent that I've ever had. This is the first and only time, so it's not just me. Make her answer, because I think that everybody is seeing the same thing that I'm seeing, and I'm just the one saying it out loud."

Peña also took the time to disparage the UFC's new anti-doping system, which hasn't led to as many positive drug tests as USADA used to.

"I feel like it's not that great. I felt more comfortable, actually, with those Icarus bottles, peeing into those Icarus bottles than I do now. I mean, honestly it's just this little plastic cup that you just barely flip the tab on and it would be so easy. I'm not saying... I can only focus on myself, right? I can only speak in 'I' statements and that I know what I'm doing, but I don't like the way that the testing system is now. I think that it's a lot more lax than ever before."

Check out Julianna Peña's thoughts on Kayla Harrison and PEDs (4:21 and 5:37):

Peña has never been one to withhold her thoughts on any topic, and this isn't the first time she has criticized Harrison either.

Julianna Peña could earn a trilogy bout with Amanda Nunes

There is more on the line in the UFC 316 co-main event than Julianna Peña's women's bantamweight title. She and Kayla Harrison will also be competing for the opportunity to face a returning Amanda Nunes, which would easily be the biggest WMMA fight of the year.

Peña and Nunes are 1-1, with 'The Venezuelan Vixen' having submitted her at UFC 269 in a massive upset. Meanwhile, Nunes picked her apart in a dominant, unanimous decision at UFC 277.

