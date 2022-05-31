Video: Michael Bisping, Matt Serra, Rashad Evans, and Julianna Pena groove to Kanye West's All Of The Lights

Matt Serra recently shared an Instagram video of himself, Michael Bisping, Julianna Pena, and Rashad Evans vibing out to Kayne West's 2010 hit song All of the Lights.

Bisping, Serra, Forrest Griffin, Evans, and Pena recently got together to have an evening of fun and frolic as part of The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) show. All five of them were a part of the show at one point in their careers and have also managed to eventually become UFC champions. Griffin and Evans were former UFC light heavyweight champions. Pena is the UFC women's bantamweight champion and one of the coaches for TUF 30.

It's not yet confirmed if they got together for business or leisure, but from the Instagram video posted by Serra, it looks like they're having a ball. The group can be seen vibing out and singing along to Kanye West's All Of The Lights while in a moving vehicle.

Griffin won the TUF light heavyweight tournament and Evans won The Ultimate Fighter heavyweight tournament as part of the show in their respective years.

Michael Bisping was the TUF season 3 champion. 'The Count' went on to become the UFC middleweight kingpin when he stunned Luke Rockhold at UFC 199 earning a knockout win in his favor.

Matt Serra was The Ultimate Fighter season 4 winner. The BJJ specialist became UFC champion when he knocked out Georges St-Pierre to win the UFC welterweight title, causing one of the biggest upsets in the history of the promotion.

Watch the best moments of GSP vs. Serra 1:

Julianna Pena was the TUF 18 season winner. 'The Venezuelan Vixen' shook the world when she earned an odd-defying submission win against the consensus greatest women's fighter of all time, Amanda Nunes, at UFC 269 in December.

Julianna Pena is set to take on Amanda Nunes in a rematch at UFC 277 after TUF 30

Julianna Pena is set to return to action at UFC 277 as she puts her bantamweight title on the line against Amanda Nunes in a rematch. This will be Pena's first defense of her title as the champion.

'The Venezuelan Vixen' will enter the clash on the back of the biggest win of her career. Pena was able to challenge Nunes in a way that 'The Lioness' hadn't been challenged in a while.

The former champion crumbled under pressure and succumbed to a defeat. However, given Nunes's pedigree as a fighter, one can expect her to be back with a venegeance.

Amanda Nunes and Julianna Pena are currently acting as the coaches of The Ultimate Fighter season 30. The most-anticipated rematch in the history of women's mixed martial arts will take place after the conclusion of the ongoing season of TUF.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far