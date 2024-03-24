Julianna Pena "SICK of the men's only BMF belt", wants unique title on the line for Raquel Pennington or Kayla Harrison fight

Former UFC women's bantamweight champion Julianna Pena expressed her disappointment with the UFC for having a men's-only BMF title.

In a recent X post, Pena expressed her ambition for a women's BMF championship and stated she would like to fight current bantamweight champion Raquel Pennington or Kayla Harrison. She wrote:

''@ufc I am SO SICK of the men’s only #BMF belt!! I want a #BFM belt! Baddest F***ing Mother Belt !! Two belts in one night. @RockyPMMA vs The Peña Power or @kaylaharrison when Raquel pulls bc she’s injured. EITHER WAY..Let’s not exclude the women &/or moms from being baddies too!''

Pena previously took a jibe at Pennington's work ethic during their time together on season 18 of The Ultimate Fighter. She claimed that the newly minted bantamweight champion was in the bunk bed above her and would not attend the first practice due to staying up late and sleeping in.

Pennington won the vacant bantamweight title following a unanimous decision win against Mayra Bueno Silva at UFC 297. Pena seems to be the front-runner to challenge Pennington for the title.

'Rocky' responded to Pena's allegations, stating that she has been waiting for the opportunity to fight 'The Venezuelan Vixen' for over a decade. In an interview with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, she said:

"At the end of the day, our fists are going to talk and I'll tell you what, it is a fight I've been waiting for since 2013 [when] we were on The Ultimate Fighter."

Check out Raquel Pennington's comments below:

Pena has another noteworthy name that might be her opponent. Harrison, who makes her octagon debut against Holly Holm at UFC 300 on April 13.

As for the BMF title, Max Holloway is set to challenge Justin Gaethje at the highly anticipated UFC 300 pay-per-view event on April 13 at the T-Mobile Arena.