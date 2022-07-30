Julianna Pena vs. Amanda Nunes is 4th most viewed face-off video on Dana White's personal Instagram with unbelievable views within 24 hours

The highly anticipated rematch between Julianna Pena and Amanda Nunes has been trending all over social media in recent days, with UFC President Dana White revealing the numbers behind the video shared by him of their face-off ahead of UFC 277.

In a new tweet by reporter Aaron Bronsteter, he revealed that White's latest video has gone viral over the last 24 hours before the exciting clash. The tweet read:

"Dana White tells me the face off between Pena and Nunes yesterday after the press conference is currently the 4th most viewed face off video on his personal Instagram with 2.1 million views in less than 24 hours. Only ones with more are the two Oliveira/Poirier face offs and the face off from the first bout between Nunes and Pena."

Aaron Bronsteter @aaronbronsteter Dana White tells me the face off between Pena and Nunes yesterday after the press conference is currently the 4th most viewed face off video on his personal Instagram with 2.1 million views in less than 24 hours. Dana White tells me the face off between Pena and Nunes yesterday after the press conference is currently the 4th most viewed face off video on his personal Instagram with 2.1 million views in less than 24 hours.

The list is led by Oliveira and Poirier's face-off before UFC 269 which got 7.2 million views, while Pena and Nunes's first face-off prior to UFC 269 is second on the list.

Aaron Bronsteter @aaronbronsteter Only ones with more are the two Oliveira/Poirier face offs and the face off from the first bout between Nunes and Pena. Only ones with more are the two Oliveira/Poirier face offs and the face off from the first bout between Nunes and Pena.

The rivalry between Pena and Nunes has intensified further after they were made coaches on The Ultimate Fighter 30, with Nunes aiming to avenge her first defeat in 12 fights at UFC 269 against 'The Venezuelan Vixen'.

Dana White questions if Amanda Nunes is the same "hungry savage" she was ahead of UFC 277 rematch

Dana White admitted that Nunes' success has made it harder for her to reclaim the title at this stage of her career. In a new interview with ESPN, White said:

"The question is, for Amanda, and this is what happens to all fighters. You know the big narrative that we don't pay anybody. Amanda's rich. Amanda is a multi-millionaire who is now at a completely different financial status. She has a baby now. Her life, she is not that hungry savage she was when she started to take this run at becoming a world champion." [sic]

Nunes still holds the featherweight belt, but lost her bantamweight gold after recording her first loss to Pena since Cat Zigano at UFC 178 in 2014. However, Pena is adamant to prove that her win at UFC 269 last December wasn't a one-off and that she is just beginning her reign as champion, while 'The Lioness' is aiming to reclaim her coveted double-champ status.

Watch Dana White talk about Nunes below:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far