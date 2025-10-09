"Just big fish in a small pond" - Fans reject big comparison made between Alex Pereira and Conor McGregor

Recent discussions among fans have dismissed the comparisons between Alex Pereira and Conor McGregor in terms of stardom.'Poatan' is considered one of the standout fighters on the current UFC roster, while McGregor has been inactive for over four years, with his last fight resulting in a loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in 2021. Despite this long absence, many online still regard the Irishman highly when it comes to his status as a star.Recently, MMA On Point shared a video on X of Pereira interacting with school children, accompanied by a caption questioning whether the Brazilian is the next UFC star following McGregor.Check out the post below:Several fight fans and netizens went to the comments section of @OnPointMMA's post on X to reject the comparisons, with a user writing:&quot;The gap between mcgegor and everyone else is so far there doesn't feel like anyone is an actual star outside the sport. Just big fish in a small pond.&quot;Others commented:&quot;Man, McGregor sold out stadiums in weigh-ins, lmao, how do u compare that?&quot;&quot;Biggest star currently, I don’t think McGregor’s type of fame is gonna happen again in a long time&quot;&quot;Not even close, only famous for Poatards&quot;&quot;Not even close, he’s like top 10 tho&quot;Check out more fan reactions below:Fans dismissing comparisons between Alex Pereira and Conor McGregor. [Screenshots courtesy: @OnPointMMA on X]Conor McGregor congratulates Alex Pereira on UFC 320 victoryAlex Pereira faced Magomed Ankalaev in an immediate rematch at UFC 320 last weekend. In their previous encounter at UFC 313, Ankalaev defeated Pereira by unanimous decision, becoming the new light heavyweight champion.However, the rematch had a different outcome, as 'Poatan' defeated the Dagestani fighter via TKO in the opening round to recapture the light heavyweight title.After the match, Conor McGregor shared his reaction through a post on X, writing:&quot;Congrats, Pereira, on recovering the rematch. Skill. Will. Determination. Congrats, Ankalaev, on having the courage to rematch. Guts. Balls. Honour.&quot;