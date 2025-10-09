  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • "Just big fish in a small pond" - Fans reject big comparison made between Alex Pereira and Conor McGregor

"Just big fish in a small pond" - Fans reject big comparison made between Alex Pereira and Conor McGregor

By Nilaav Gogoi
Modified Oct 09, 2025 13:34 GMT
Fans shares thoughs Alex Pereira
Fans shares thoughs Alex Pereira's stardom. [Image courtesy: Getty]

Recent discussions among fans have dismissed the comparisons between Alex Pereira and Conor McGregor in terms of stardom.

Ad

'Poatan' is considered one of the standout fighters on the current UFC roster, while McGregor has been inactive for over four years, with his last fight resulting in a loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in 2021. Despite this long absence, many online still regard the Irishman highly when it comes to his status as a star.

Recently, MMA On Point shared a video on X of Pereira interacting with school children, accompanied by a caption questioning whether the Brazilian is the next UFC star following McGregor.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Check out the post below:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

Several fight fans and netizens went to the comments section of @OnPointMMA's post on X to reject the comparisons, with a user writing:

"The gap between mcgegor and everyone else is so far there doesn't feel like anyone is an actual star outside the sport. Just big fish in a small pond."

Others commented:

"Man, McGregor sold out stadiums in weigh-ins, lmao, how do u compare that?"
Ad
"Biggest star currently, I don’t think McGregor’s type of fame is gonna happen again in a long time"
"Not even close, only famous for Poatards"
"Not even close, he’s like top 10 tho"

Check out more fan reactions below:

Fans dismissing comparisons between Alex Pereira and Conor McGregor. [Screenshots courtesy: @OnPointMMA on X]
Fans dismissing comparisons between Alex Pereira and Conor McGregor. [Screenshots courtesy: @OnPointMMA on X]

Conor McGregor congratulates Alex Pereira on UFC 320 victory

Alex Pereira faced Magomed Ankalaev in an immediate rematch at UFC 320 last weekend. In their previous encounter at UFC 313, Ankalaev defeated Pereira by unanimous decision, becoming the new light heavyweight champion.

Ad

However, the rematch had a different outcome, as 'Poatan' defeated the Dagestani fighter via TKO in the opening round to recapture the light heavyweight title.

After the match, Conor McGregor shared his reaction through a post on X, writing:

"Congrats, Pereira, on recovering the rematch. Skill. Will. Determination. Congrats, Ankalaev, on having the courage to rematch. Guts. Balls. Honour."
About the author
Nilaav Gogoi

Nilaav Gogoi

Twitter icon

A budding sports management professional, Nilaav Gogoi covers MMA at Sportskeeda. His entry into sports journalism began with stints at Sportszion and First Sportz. Nilaav strives to understand the captivating stories surrounding MMA and its various technical aspects. He is dedicated to providing his audience with accurate and well-authored content while ensuring the information remains reliable.

Know More
Recommended Video
tagline-video-image

MMA vs. Boxing: The Ultimate Showdown!

Quick Links

Edited by Nilaav Gogoi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications