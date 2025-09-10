"Just enjoy my life, barbecue, some beers" - Carlos Prates makes shocking confession about future after targeting Ian Machado Garry

Carlos Prates recently became candid about his MMA future. The Brazilian voiced his desire to face Ian Machado Garry in a rematch before calling an end to his career.Prates faced Garry in a welterweight bout in the main event of UFC Kansas City earlier this year. The Irishman displayed an all-around performance and defeated Prates via unanimous decision, handing him his first loss in six years.In a recent appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, Prates said that there is no animosity between him and Garry, as the two were spotted together at UFC Paris. However, 'The Nightmare' wishes to avenge his defeat before retiring:''We’re always cool, after our fight we’re not enemies. I told [Garry] many times, I have to compete with him again. I’m gonna fight for the belt, win the belt, then challenge him to do a rematch. Then I’m gonna stop fighting MMA. I don’t wanna fight too much, bro. I just want to get the belt, and then, of course, make a rematch against Ian. I feel like I have to compete against him again. I went six years without a loss and then he came and gave me a loss again. It’s not nice, you know? I feel like I could beat this guy. So I’m gonna fix some mistakes.''He continued:''So that’s the plan. Just enjoy my life, barbecue, some beers. I’m going to fight until I’m 35. If I become champ early, I stop early. Do nothing bro, just relax, just enjoy my time in the pool. Just chill and take care of my mom, you know? Sometimes go to the gym, help other guys. Just, you know, invest a lot of money to be safe after I’m done fighting and just enjoy my life.''Check out Carlos Prates' comments below:Carlos Prates talks about his upcoming fight with an ex-UFC championCarlos Prates is set to take on former welterweight kingpin Leon Edwards at UFC 322 on Nov. 15 at Madison Square Garden in New York City.In the aforementioned conversation with Ariel Helwani, Prates offered his thoughts on facing Edwards:''It's fight, but also it's business. So, on the end of the day they going to call who bring the real entertainment. I respect to another guys but I bring the right entertainment...I don't think [Edwards] is an old guy. He train a lot. He a former champ.'' [7:25 of the interview]