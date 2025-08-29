Leon Edwards getting booked against Carlos Prates for UFC 322 event sends fans into frenzy: "Leon will retire after this"

Dana White recently sent fans reeling after announcing that Leon Edwards will be fighting Carlos Prates at UFC 322 in November. Edwards and Prates will throw down in a welterweight fight at Madison Square Garden in New York.Edwards is on a dismal two-fight losing slide, having lost the welterweight title to Belal Muhammad at UFC 304 last July and then losing to Sean Brady via fourth-round submission at UFC London in March. Meanwhile, Prates bounced back from his unanimous decision loss against Ian Machado Garry at UFC Kansas City in April with a first-round KO win over Geoff Neal at UFC 319 earlier this month.After White announced the Edwards-Prates fight at UFC 322 during a live stream, @ChampRDS shared the news via an X post. Soon after, fans flocked to the post's comments section to express their thoughts.One fan wrote:&quot;Leon will retire after this.&quot;Another fan wrote:&quot;Leon is going to get sauced, or it'll be a point-fighting match.&quot;Check out some more fan reactions below:Screenshots via @ChampRDS on XLeon Edwards outlines fight plan to get back into title pictureEarlier this year, Leon Edwards hinted at fighting on the UFC 322 card in November and outlined his plan to get back into the welterweight title picture. Edwards believes that one or two strong victories will help him secure another shot at the championship and feels &quot;ready to go&quot; again.In an interview with Bloody Elbow, the former UFC welterweight champion detailed his preferred return timeline and previewed his plans going forward. He said:&quot;I think JDM is fighting Islam Makhachev at MSG [at UFC 322], so I want to be on the same card, you know? I feel good. I’ve been training and helping Fabian in camp. Now I’m ready to go; I’ve waited for the division to settle a little bit, and now I’m ready to go. I’m one or two away from getting my belt back, so I’m locking in and I’m going to get it done.&quot; [H/t: Bloody Elbow]